Ceni, coach of São Paulo, can take 16 games from hook for sending off against Bragantino | Sao Paulo

São Paulo coach Rogério Ceni was denounced by the STJD in two articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code for the incident that occurred in the draw against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship, and can take up to 16 games of hook.

Ceni criticized the performance of the four referee, Salim Fende Chávez, who was the one who asked the referee, Bruno Arleu de Araújo, that he be cautioned. He denied having offended Chavez and said that he had asked the delegate of the match to give his version of the yellow card received moments before, which, according to the coach, caused the four referee to ask for the red card. (see video above).

In the summary, Araújo reported that Ceni left the technical area, protested and then caused a “riot”:

– For deliberately leaving his technical area, disagreeing and protesting with gestures towards the 4th referee, Mr. Salim Fende Chaves, uttering the following words: “Home-made arbitration!”. I also inform you that, after the expulsion, he was surrounding the 4th referee, causing a riot, offering resistance to leave the field of play and only leaving after the help of members of his technical commission.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in Bragantino vs São Paulo — Photo: Diogo Reis/AGIF Rogério Ceni in Bragantino vs São Paulo — Photo: Diogo Reis/AGIF

The STJD understood that the coach violated the conduct of Art. 257 (participating in a brawl, conflict or riot, during the match, competition or equivalent) and that of Art. 258 (assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code).

The maximum penalty can reach up to 16 matches added to the two complaints. However, the defense of São Paulo should only ask for a warning, something more usual in cases of this nature.

The coach served the suspension for the red in the next confrontation, against Santos, in Morumbi. Assistant Charles Hembert was the one who took charge of the team, which won the duel 2-1.

Ceni will normally command São Paulo this Thursday, at 19:30, against Juventude, for the return game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

