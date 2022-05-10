Central Bank announces new record of transactions by Pix in a single day

The Central Bank (BC) announced a new record of operations in just one day on the Pix instant transaction system. According to the BC, only last Friday (6th) 73,198,432 transactions. The previous record of 63,504,253 transactions was on April 7.

Launched in November 2020, Pix is ​​used by many Brazilians and already has more than 430 million keys registered. The system allows users to make transfers for free, instantly and at any time of the day.

Pix features

In November last year, the Central Bank (BC) launched the Pix Saque and Pix Troca features, where you can make withdrawals at some establishments or request change in currency. However, despite being novelties, the modalities did not have many adhesions.

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro said that something “fantastic” will soon be released, which will revolutionize the country’s operations and business, but he did not give many details of what would be new.

As another way to improve and popularize Pix, banks and fintechs have offered the possibility of using Pix in installments as a credit model, an option that draws a lot of attention.

Despite having the development of the tool valued by specialists, mainly because it makes installment payments less complex and reduces dependence on credit cards, this modality must be well observed by customers before falling into debt.

Pix Installment: Is there a risk of indebtedness?

Although it is quite attractive, the Pix installment is still seen as a way to accumulate debts only in digital format. This is what Gustavo Moreira, coordinator of the MBA in Finance at IbmecRJ, tells Extra.

According to Moreira, it is recommended that consumers continue to follow the same criteria already considered for credit card purchases, always choosing the smallest number of installments that can be paid.

