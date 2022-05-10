Child actor Gabriel Miller comments on the success of ‘Bugados’

Aired on cable channel Gloob (Globo’s children’s channel), Bugados began its fourth season. Gabriel Miller gives life to Mig, Carol’s brother (Sienna Belle), with whom he lives countless adventures in time and history, along with storm kroll’s friends Neo (Ryancarlos de Oliveira), Glinda (Isabella Casarini) and Tyron (Vinicius). Marine).















With the good result of the first seasons, the new series of episodes comes much more musical with “Bugabanda”, which will bring hits and video clips to even more liven up the adventures of this gang at Pirandello College.

“This season arrived with a lot of music. I confess that I’m not a singer, but I always try to do my best to deliver what is needed. I study hard so I don’t get ugly. I loved the idea of ​​Mig having a band and the whole creation process was really cool: we had singing lessons, instruments, there were months of preparation with music professionals and our casting coach Jerusa Franco. I love doing these musical scenes, singing and dancing, I think it brings a very good energy”, declares Gabriel.

In the new stage, the public will follow Bugabanda’s rehearsals, new songs and choreographies. Throughout the chapters, the group takes shape with the creation of the first video clip.

The Brazilian series is doing so well that it has already earned the actor a nomination in the “Best Actor” category at the Young Brazilian Award (2020). In the role of Mig, Gabriel recognizes unusual characteristics between them:

“We have the joy and the positive vibe in common, he always focuses on fun and the good side of things, I’m fine too.”

There’s one more news for the public, everyone will be able to follow Bugabanda in a “Battle of Likes”, which premieres on May 23 at Mundo Gloob, on YouTube. Two clips will be released on the channel and everyone will be able to vote and choose what they like best.

Bugados airs from Monday to Friday, from 6 pm on Gloob, and is also available on Globoplay.