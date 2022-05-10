China’s ‘Covid zero’ policy is unsustainable, says World Health Organization | World
The “Covid zero” policy adopted by the Chinese government to contain the pandemic is “unsustainable”, said this Tuesday (10) the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Chinese government has been adopting tough measures and restrictions in cities with confirmed cases of infected with the coronavirus.
Woman and daughter in isolation region in Shanghai, China, where lockdown has lasted six weeks. — Photo: Reuters
“When we talk about the ‘Covid zero’ strategy, we believe it is unsustainable given the current evolution of the virus and our predictions,” Adhanom said.
The WHO alert comes on the same day that Beijing and Shanghai further tightened measures against the spread of Covid-19 cases.
A woman spies a street in a gap at the fences that block the passage of the residential complex where she lives – Photo: Reuters
This Tuesday (10), authorities in Shanghai once again confined residents of four of the city’s 16 regions, which caused outrage from the local population. The areas had already been released in the face of the significant improvement of the pandemic.
A woman shows a Covid-19 test result to a government agent on a street in Beijing, China, on May 10, 2022 – Photo: Reuters
Inspectors also began forcibly entering residents’ homes to disinfect the environment with products, and city officials also suspended service on the city’s last two remaining subway lines.
“As Dr Tedros said, [a China] it has to be able to adapt to circumstances, to what we see in the data,” said WHO Director of Emergency Situations Michael Ryan.
Late last week, China again announced that it was sticking to its Covid-zero strategy, despite growing population dissatisfaction in Shanghai, where confined residents protest by banging pots on windows.
The Asian giant faces its worst epidemic wave since spring 2020 and continues to apply the same policy as when the virus mutated and became much more contagious than the original strain detected in China in 2019.