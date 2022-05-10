Clive Owen, Alice Braga and 10 other names in the cast of the miniseries Retreat for FX

News for the series Retreat in development on the FX channel. According to information, the full cast of the attraction has been revealed.

The series is from the same creators as The OA, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglijwhich is available at Netflix.

Marling in addition to writing the script, will have a key role in the project in the acting part. Her role was not revealed.

NEW MYSTERY SERIES FROM THE CREATORS OF THE OA APPROVED ON THE FX CHANNEL

Both will direct the episodes. In addition to her we had the actress Emma Corrin (The Crown) in the cast. And today we had 10 new names announced.

Clive Owen (Closer, The Knick) Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats, The King’s Man), Alice Braga (Queen of the South, The Suicide Squad), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America, Judas & the Black Messiah), Joan Chen (The Last Emperor, Twin Peaks), Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU, Candy), Edoardo Ballerini (The Sopranos, Dinner Rush) Pegah Ferydoni (Turkish for Beginners, Drama Women Without Men), Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician, Hi, Are You Single?) and Javed Khan (The Bay, Gangs of London)

In the project we will follow an amateur detective called Darby Hart as she tries to solve a case in secluded retreat.

Check out the full synopsis below:

“Young Darby and 11 others are invited by a reclusive billionaire to attend a retreat in a remote and charming location. When one of them is found dead, Darby must prove that this death was indeed a different murder than everyone thinks and before the killer takes a new victim.“

Retreat has no premiere date.

