Community reacts to Imperial and MIBR defeats at Antwerp Major | DRAFT5

Community reacts to Imperial and MIBR defeats at Antwerp Major

The Brazilian who woke up early to accompany Imperial and MIBR at the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 this tuesday (10) did not see what he would like. Both teams lost their respective matches against Bad News Eagles and astralis and reached two defeats and only one victory in the tournament.

The toughest loss for fans was Imperial’s loss to Bad News Eagles. Facing a team with no tradition in the competitive scenario of Counter Strike: Global OffensiveGabriel’s team “falleN“Toledo and company did not deliver what was expected.

As a result, the community and some of the team’s players reacted and took to social media to talk about the match. Among them, Ricardoboltz” Prass, who sent a message to fans regretting the result, but showed confidence that the necessary results would come.

Participant of the last OVERTIMEa program designed by DRAFT5 to discuss the competitive scenario, Raul Ribeiro took the opportunity to highlight the mistakes made by Imperial in the match against Bad News Eagles.

A defeat a little less harsh for the Brazilian fans, the duel between MIBR and Astralis even gave the fans a little hope. Despite a very bad first half, the Brazilian team managed to get back into the game and even flirted with a possible comeback.

However, the Danes’ experience spoke louder at the decisive moment of the game, making Astralis manage to close the bill. Right after the duel, Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci spoke a little about the clashes this Tuesday.

MIBR Captain Adriano”WOOD7” Cerato went to Twitter where he partially took the blame for the defeat. According to the AWPer himself, he lacked more in the game to help his teammates in difficult moments.

