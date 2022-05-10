Community reacts to Imperial and MIBR defeats at Antwerp Major | DRAFT5

Kosovo eagle can be tough

Imperial loses its game of the 2nd day and is in the situation of 1 win and 2 losses in the camp

We needed to explore + the rotation between bombs in TR and CT we suffered from the pressure on the scoreboard of not being able to miss +

gxx had a hearty breakfast pic.twitter.com/7gF9GYY6Mt

— Raul Ribeiro at #PGLMAJOR 🇧🇪 ☕️ (@RauleSrib) May 10, 2022