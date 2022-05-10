Community reacts to Imperial and MIBR defeats at Antwerp Major | DRAFT5
The Brazilian who woke up early to accompany Imperial and MIBR at the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 this tuesday (10) did not see what he would like. Both teams lost their respective matches against Bad News Eagles and astralis and reached two defeats and only one victory in the tournament.
The toughest loss for fans was Imperial’s loss to Bad News Eagles. Facing a team with no tradition in the competitive scenario of Counter Strike: Global OffensiveGabriel’s team “falleN“Toledo and company did not deliver what was expected.
As a result, the community and some of the team’s players reacted and took to social media to talk about the match. Among them, Ricardoboltz” Prass, who sent a message to fans regretting the result, but showed confidence that the necessary results would come.
we need 2 MD3 to pass the level and we will pass 👊🏻 GGwp BNE
— Ricardo Prass (@Boltz) May 10, 2022
Participant of the last OVERTIMEa program designed by DRAFT5 to discuss the competitive scenario, Raul Ribeiro took the opportunity to highlight the mistakes made by Imperial in the match against Bad News Eagles.
Kosovo eagle can be tough
Imperial loses its game of the 2nd day and is in the situation of 1 win and 2 losses in the camp
We needed to explore + the rotation between bombs in TR and CT we suffered from the pressure on the scoreboard of not being able to miss +
gxx had a hearty breakfast pic.twitter.com/7gF9GYY6Mt
— Raul Ribeiro at #PGLMAJOR 🇧🇪 ☕️ (@RauleSrib) May 10, 2022
A defeat a little less harsh for the Brazilian fans, the duel between MIBR and Astralis even gave the fans a little hope. Despite a very bad first half, the Brazilian team managed to get back into the game and even flirted with a possible comeback.
However, the Danes’ experience spoke louder at the decisive moment of the game, making Astralis manage to close the bill. Right after the duel, Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci spoke a little about the clashes this Tuesday.
Tough day today for Brazil. What we said would be keys to victory unfortunately did not happen.
Chances of having 🇧🇷 vs 🇧🇷 in 2/2 and with that someone passing the level.
AMERICAS need some teams in the next phase to at least keep the 6 spots.
— ApokA (@ale_apoka) May 10, 2022
MIBR Captain Adriano”WOOD7” Cerato went to Twitter where he partially took the blame for the defeat. According to the AWPer himself, he lacked more in the game to help his teammates in difficult moments.
I missed entering the match today, my head held high, it’s not over yet, tomorrow we play another md3, trust me!
1-2 #SomosMIBR #PGLMajor
— Adriano Cerato (@woodyfps) May 10, 2022
