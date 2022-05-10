Corinthians discloses related to face Portuguesa with embezzlement and news from the base

Corinthians ended this Tuesday the preparation for the match against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, for the Copa do Brasil. Soon after the activity, the club released the list of players related to the duel, which has absences and news from the basic categories.

The main absence is on account of Róger Guedes. With pain in his left knee, the striker underwent an image exam on Tuesday morning and was found to have inflammation. In the afternoon, he started the treatment inside the CT with the physiotherapy team, and will be preserved from this Wednesday’s duel.

In addition to shirt 9, right-backs Fagner and João Pedro, midfielders Luan, Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira and striker Jô are still absent. With the exception of Ruan, who is transitioning to the pitch, everyone else is treated for their injuries in the club’s medical department.

Aware of the absences, coach Vítor Pereira turned to the basic categories to complete the list. The forwards Felipe, Giovane and Wesley and the defender Robert Renan will go to the game.

Corinthians and Portuguesa compete for a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. After drawing 1-1 in the first leg, Timão only needs a simple victory to qualify without the need for a penalty shootout. The match takes place at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out the related players for Corinthians vs Portuguesa

goalkeepers : Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli sides : Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos

: Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos defenders : João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson

: João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson midfielders : Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian

: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian attackers: Adson, Felipe, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Júnior Moraes and Wesley

