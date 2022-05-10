Corinthians dominates the general team at ESPN’s Silver Ball; see representatives

Corinthians was once again the highlight of the Brazilian Championship. The 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, last Sunday, left Timão in the lead of the tournament, with 12 points, and made the team score three representatives in the general selection of the award. ESPN Silver Ball Sportingbet.

Among the Alvinegro highlights, the team includes goalkeeper Cássio, left-back Lucas Piton and commander Vítor Pereira. Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto, author of the goal that gave Corinthians the triumph, were the team’s representatives in the fifth round, but they still don’t add up enough points to be among the best of their positions in the championship.

The selection, so far, is formed with Cassio (Corinthians)Raúl Cáceres (America-MG), Iago Maidana (America-MG), Maicon (Santos) and Lucas Piton (Corinthians); Raniele (Avaí), Andrey (Coritiba), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Élvis (Goiás); Luciano (São Paulo) and Igor Paixão (Coritiba). Coach: Vítor Pereira (Corinthians).

Players are selected from the sum of the score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algortimo) and 60% of journalists’ scores. The final result will be known after the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Corinthians returns to the field for the national tournament next Saturday, at 7 pm, when they visit Internacional. The duel, which will be valid for the 6th round, will be played at Estádio Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.

