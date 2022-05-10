Corinthians fans are attacked and robbed by Sport fans during a U-17 game

Corinthians said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 this Tuesday afternoon after being eliminated by Sport. During the game, Alvinegro fans were the target of violence from an opposing uniformed crowd.

The attacks took place at the end of the second half of the match. Corinthians were attacked and robbed in the visiting sector of the stadium. A group of Sport fans invaded the place and surprised the alvinegros. The duel had to be stopped for about five minutes. Everything was shown live on SportTV and additional information is from ge.globe – see videos below.

The Corinthians players even moved to midfield to distance themselves from the confusion in the stands, but nothing happened. The match, it is worth remembering, had fans from both teams, but there was no charge for tickets. The starters were exchanged for a kilo of food.

Officially, the organized supporters of Sport were “extinct”. The decision was taken after a request from the Pernambuco Justice to reduce violence in the stadiums – the same happened with Santa Cruz and Náutico fans.

Corinthians said goodbye to the competition after three games. In the first phase, Timão passed Propriá, from Pernambuco, with a 1-0 victory. In the next phase, he made two commitments with Sport: the first ended in a 1-1 tie and the second, this Tuesday, eliminated Timão after defeat by 1-0.

