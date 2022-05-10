Covid-19: 111 new cases, 436 in quarantine and 13 hospitalized

Patients await care at Upa da Vila Xavier, which is a reference in cases of covid-19 (Photo: Amanda Rocha/ acidade on)

Araraquara confirmed, this Tuesday (10), 111 new cases of covid-19. For the 43rd day, there were no records of deaths from the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 66,731 records, with 680 confirmed deaths. Currently, 436 people are in quarantine.

According to the Coronavirus Contingency Committee update, the total number of new cases corresponds to just over 26% of the 425 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 13 patients are hospitalized, 10 from Araraquara and three from Américo Brasiliense, Dourado and Matão. They are at São Paulo Hospital, Melhado Rear Unit and Américo Brasiliense State Hospital.

The bed occupancy rate is 29% in the ward beds and 16% in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 10 and three hospitalizations, respectively.

According to the Municipal Health Department, all positive people, as well as their communicators, are monitored with the aim of guiding and demanding compliance with the quarantine.