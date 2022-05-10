CPF on invoice helps increase credit score? Look

When applying for a credit card or applying for a loan, one of the main points analyzed by an institution is the credit score of the customer. This score is collected and provided by the country’s credit protection agencies, such as SPC, Serasa and Boa Vista.

Read more: Check the minimum score you need to get a credit card

The score determines whether or not the customer is a good payer, that is, it indicates the chances of him paying his bills on time. Therefore, most banks consider the data from these systems to decide whether or not to release a loan or offer more limit on the card, for example.

Those who have a low score usually always look for ways to increase it. A well-known one is inform the CPF in the invoicebut does this strategy really work?

CPF in the note to increase score

Without further ado, the answer is no. Informing the CPF on the note after purchasing a product or service can guarantee tax exemptions and even prizes, but does not influence the credit score.

The protection agencies do not consider this type of information to calculate the points, so it has no weight in this regard. The only effective way to raise your credit score remains to pay your bills on time.