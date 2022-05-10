date, place and more information

Brazil will be the stage for yet another international artist, after Rosalia, Coldplay and Justin bieber, Avril Lavigne announced that he will make a presentation in the country. In addition to the hits from the album “Love Sux“, the Canadian singer will also sing great hits of her career.

Learn all about the location and date of Avril Lavigne’s only concert in Brazil

The presentation will take place at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo, on September 7th. Tickets for the show start at R$301, with half-price for R$150.50, up to R$731, with half-price for R$365.50.

Read too: Viola Davis wins Cannes Film Festival award for social activism

Photo: Playback/Instagram

Pre-sales for C6 Bank customers take place on May 13th and 14th, starting at 10 am on the Eventim website or at the official box office. The general sale will take place on May 16, through the same channels.

Released recently, “Love Sux” is the successor to “Head Above Water“, from 2019, and Avril Lavigne’s seventh album. In 2021, the Canadian appeared on the track “GROW“, launched by willow as part of the album “lately I feel EVERYTHING“.

Success in the 2000s, Avril Lavigne sings hit alongside Olivia Rodrigo

Icon of the early 2000s, Avril recently performed the track “complicated” beside Olivia Rodrigo. The moment happened in Toronto, during a tour show “SOUR“, by Rodrigo.

On Instagram, Avril commented on the moment next to the teen star. “Jumped in to perform “Complicated” on stage with Olivia Rodrigo in Toronto tonight. It was really cool to play with you guys tonight on your SOUR tour! Have an amazing tour. Keep killing. Sending you lots of love,” she wrote.

Olivia has already publicly demonstrated that she is a “huge fan” of Lavigne. In addition to being a fan, Rodrigo also opened his tour by covering “Complicated”.