Deadline for payment of Income Tax on debt ends this Tuesday (10)

posted on 5/10/2022 2:42 PM / updated on 5/10/2022 2:43 PM



This Tuesday (10/5) is the last day for those who choose to pay Income Tax 2022 via automatic debit. The option is valid for those who have already submitted the declaration and have tax to pay.

The IRS reported that, until 11 am on Monday (9/5), 20,079,294 declarations were delivered. The expectation is that 34.1 million statements will be sent by May 31, the deadline.

Due date of tax payment quotas installments

may 31st 1st installment

June 30 2nd installment

July 29 3rd installment

August, 31 4th installment

September 30th 5th installment

October 31st 6th installment

30th of November 7th installment

December 29 8th installment











How to pay tax?

According to the IRS, tax payments can be made in two ways:

By Darf (Federal Revenue Collection Document), issued by the program itself, e-CAC or mobile and tablet apps used to send the statement;

By automatic debit, informing bank, branch and bank account.

This Tuesday, the value of the first installment via automatic debit to pay ends.

The Revenue explains on the website that, in order for the first (or only) quota to be paid by automatic debit, the declaration must be sent by May 10th (that is, today). If the declaration is sent after this date, the automatic debit will be carried out from the 2nd (second) installment and, therefore, the first must be paid by DARF. “It is very important to ensure that on the due date of each quota there are resources available in the account”, explains the Revenue.

The taxpayer — after paying the first installment via Darf — can choose to debit the other quotas (2nd, 3rd, 4th…), says the Federal Revenue Service. This year, all Darfs issued by the Income Tax have a QRCode that allows payment via Pix.