EA Sports FC: EA Reveals Successor to FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 | fifa

EA announced on Tuesday that EA Sports FC will be the next name in the virtual football franchise. Defined by the developer as the beginning of an “exciting new era”, the name will be adopted in July 2023, after FIFA 23.

– Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of EA SPORTS football. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we are ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world,” the statement said.

EA said in the statement that the game will continue with the same experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs, athletes, Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football.

– Our unique licensing portfolio of over 17,000 players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues we’ve invested in for decades will still be there, exclusively on EA SPORTS FC. This includes exclusive partnerships with CONMEBOL Libertadores, the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS – reads the announcement.

The company defined rebranding as more than a change of symbol, and that the name EA Sports FC will be symbolic of a change.

– We are dedicated to significantly reinvesting in the sport and are excited to work with a large and growing number of partners to expand authentic new experiences that bring joy, inclusion and immersion to a global community of fans. I can’t wait to share more details about these plans in the coming months.

Before moving on, EA promises to close the loop on FIFA, which debuted in the year 1993, with “the most expansive game ever with our current naming partner, FIFA, for another year.”

– We are committed to ensuring that the next FIFA is the best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions and players than any FIFA released before.

EA has released information about the continuity of some of the major leagues present in the game.

Premier League “EA SPORTS is a valued long-term Premier League partner, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the new era of EA SPORTS FC.” -Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive”

LaLiga: – EA SPORTS represents the pinnacle of interactive football experiences today and into the future, and we are honored to continue working with them as we have for over 20 years,” said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. “We are committed to partnering with EA SPORTS FC to provide an innovative and authentic experience and grow the love of football together, around the world and for years to come.”

Bundesliga “We have an excellent partnership with EA,” said Donata Hopfen, CEO of the Bundesliga. “EA SPORTS is an established and valued part of the world of football, and we are excited for everything to come as a result of our innovative partnership. We look forward to seeing the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 merged into EA SPORTS FC.”

UEFA “With a shared commitment to serving football fans around the world, we look forward to continuing our partnership with EA SPORTS FC to provide players with authentic in-game experiences with the club competitions they love.” – Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA

CONMEBOL “Connecting football fans with their clubs, players, competitions and friends through digital experiences is the pinnacle of the future of football fandom, and we are delighted to partner with EA SPORTS FC to deliver these immersive experiences to football fans. around the world” – Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial and Marketing Director of CONMEBOL