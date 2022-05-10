Elon Musk Says He Could Die “Under Mysterious Circumstances” After Message From Russian Official

support the 247

247 – Billionaire Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, tweeted a message to his followers: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it was nice to have met you.”

A day after that post, Musk posted a statement by Roscomos boss Dmitry Rogozin to Russian media. In it, Rogozin talks about the arrival of products from Starlink, Musk’s company, to members of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion in Mariupol, and says that the billionaire will be held accountable.

“Elon Musk, therefore, is involved in supplying military communication equipment to fascist forces in Ukraine. And for that, Elon, you will be held accountable as an adult — no matter how much of a fool you play,” reads the translation. .

According to RT, Musk and Rogozin have discussed it online before. In 2014, Rogozin commented that the US should use a “trampoline” to send astronauts into space, in reference to the reliance on Russian rockets at the time. When SpaceX launched two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in 2020, Musk joked that “the springboard is working.”

Rogozin responded that he “loved” the joke from Musk, who then stated in Russian that he was “looking forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial and prosperous cooperation.” However, if genuine, Rogozin’s problem with Musk supplying communications equipment to Ukrainian neo-Nazi forces seems more serious.

But Musk’s American followers didn’t connect the billionaire’s cryptic message with Rogozin. Instead, they joked that the billionaire must have “dirt on the Clintons,” a reference to the mysterious deaths of people somehow linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton, such as the 1993 suicide of Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster, the fatal assault of Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich in 2016 and the death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which was officially ruled a suicide.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

