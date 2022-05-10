Embraer’s ‘flying car’ company enters the New York Stock Exchange starting this Tuesday | Innovation
Eve – an Embraer company dedicated to the development of “flying cars”, as vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) are called – will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as of this Tuesday (10) .
The expectation is that the operation generates funding of US$ 500 million.
SIGNATURE SENNA: Embraer will develop a model with the brand of the three-time Formula 1 champion
On Monday (9), Eve announced that it had completed the merger with Zanite Acquisition, an American acquisition company focused on the aviation sector, which is publicly traded.
The negotiation for the offering of shares on the New York Stock Exchange, through the merger with Zanite, was announced in December last year. The transaction valued Eve at $2.9 billion.
“Today we celebrate a historic milestone in a journey that began nearly five years ago at EmbraerX, the market accelerator of Embraer, a leader in the global aviation industry. This transaction is essential in our mission to become a leader in a market of potential US$ 760 billion,” said Eve Chief Executive André Stein.
200 flying cars by 2035
Eve predicts that by 2035 more than 200 “flying cars” will transport 4.5 million passengers on more than 100 routes annually in Rio de Janeiro and the metropolitan region of the state — Photo: Disclosure/Embraer
Eve predicts that by 2035 more than 200 “flying cars” will transport 4.5 million passengers on more than 100 routes annually in Rio de Janeiro and the state’s Metropolitan Region. The expectation is to start in 2026.
“Flying car” is, in fact, a kind of more comfortable helicopter that has attracted several companies around the world. The electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) is an aircraft that makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly.
IT CAREER GUIDE: professions, salaries, where to start and how to develop
Studies show that “flying cars” can be powered by electricity, hydrogen or hybrid engines. But the company points out that electric motors will make eVTOL flights more affordable than helicopters. However, it is not yet known how much the ticket will cost.
Eve began the process of obtaining a Type Certificate (CT) for a “flying car” at the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) in February this year.
The certification will confirm that the new aircraft model, which will be produced on a large scale, meets the legal criteria for airworthiness.