Eve could be the size of Embraer in ten years, says president of the aeronautical manufacturer

NEW YORK – Eve, electric flying car startup from Embraer, aims at global leadership in its business, with the proposal to solve two key problems of society: the chaotic traffic in large cities and the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. “In ten years, Eve could have the size of Embraer today”, said the president of the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Francisco Gomes Netoin an interview with Estadão/Broadcast.

Eve listed its shares today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the ticker EVEX. While executives and investors participated in the launch event, entitled to an eVTOL simulator – their flying car, on Wall Street, the startup’s shares debuted in the US with a drop of about 23.5%quoted at US$ 8.66.

The strong drop is behind the long-term perspective of Eve’s business, which should only enter service in 2026. The listing on Nyse comes after the Embraer startup merged its business with North American Zanite, a special purpose company. (Spac), focused on the aviation sector. The approval of the marriage took place last Friday, as anticipated by Estadão/Broadcast.

According to the president of Embraer, the association with Zanite will help accelerate Eve’s business. The company already has 1,800 letters of intent, totaling US$ 5.4 billion in orders placed by 17 customers from different regions of the world, including airline operators and leasing companies.

In terms of revenue, Eve’s goal, says Gomes, is to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2030. To get there, the financial path is already structured. With capital of US$ 380 million, the Embraer startup assesses that it has enough resources to go to the certification of its flying cars, which is expected to happen in 2025. For now, it rules out new rounds of investment.

“Getting certified (for the flying cars) is a challenge, but we are already working with the Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) formally, which is also in contact with the authorities in the United States and Europe,” said Gomes, from Embraer.

Tests

Meanwhile, Embraer is already testing its flying car business. Demonstrations with a helicopter simulator were held in Rio de Janeiro. The results, according to Gomes, were impressive. With eVTOL, it will be possible to go from Tijuca to Galeão in up to 15 minutes. By car, the same journey can take an hour and a half, depending on traffic. “It’s a big difference,” said the president of Embraer.

The plan, according to him, is for Eve to enter service in 2026. At first, the eVTOL will hold four people, in addition to the pilot. In the future, however, Eve targets an autonomous flying car. “This already happens with trains”, compares the president of Embraer. But such a step must be taken only after 2030, he said.

Also in the long term, Eve can give Embraer a boost. Yesterday, Citi lowered the Brazilian aircraft maker’s ADR target price to R$12.75 from R$13, after factoring in first-quarter results and higher financial expenses. The North American bank sees in Eve, however, a chance of recovering the shares. This Tuesday, Embraer’s ADRs were down on the NYSE.

“The short-term scenario with inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain shock and war, is difficult. Eve is a long-term project, for when we expect a positive impact (on stocks),” said Gomes, adding: “In the short term, our actions depend a lot on this scenario (macro)”.