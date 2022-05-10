Even without a belt, Charles do Bronx overtakes Ngannou and becomes number 4 pound-for-pound in the UFC | combat
Charles of the Bronx is now officially the No. 1 contender in the lightweight (70.3 kg) division, which currently does not have a champion. In practice, and for all the world, the belt belongs to the Brazilian, who was without it because he didn’t make weight by 200g to face Justin Gaethje last Saturday, when he submitted the American in the first round at UFC 274. without the belt, From the Bronx, he climbed an important step in the organization’s pound-for-pound ranking, where he went from fifth to fourth..
Charles do Bronx beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, but lost the belt for not making weight – Photo: Getty Images
With the movement in the list that includes all male UFC fighters, Charles do Bronx only appears behind Nigerian Kamaru Usman (#1), welterweight champion (up to 77.1kg); Australian Alexander Volkanovski (#2), bantamweight champion (up to 61.2kg); and Nigerian Israel Adesanya (#3), middleweight champion (up to 83.9kg).
Brazil still has on the list Glover Teixeira (#8), light heavyweight champion (93kg), and Deiveson Figueiredo (#11), flyweight champion (up to 56.7kg). Among women, Amanda Nunes is #2; Jessica Driver at #7; Marina Rodriguez at #9; and Mackenzie Dern is #12.
UFC weight-for-weight ranking
|Placing
|Fighter
|Category
|1.
|Kamaru Usman
|welterweight champion
|two.
|Alexander Volkanovski
|featherweight champion
|3.
|Israel Adesanya
|middleweight champion
|4.
|Charles do Bronx
|Lightweight number 1
|5.
|Francis Ngannou
|heavyweight champion
|6.
|Max Holloway
|number 1 of feathers
|7.
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight number 2
|8.
|Glover Teixeira
|light heavyweight champion
|9.
|Jon Jones
|Former light heavyweight champion
|9.
|Aljamain Sterling
|roosters champion
|11.
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|fly champion
|12.
|Miocic Stipe
|Heavyweight number 2
|13.
|Petr Yan
|roosters number 1
|14.
|Robert Whittaker
|Midfielder’s number 1
|15.
|Brandon Moreno
|number 1 of flies
In the lightweight category, with the vacant belt pushed the list of challengers down, as Charles do Bronx is now officially number 1 on the list, and no longer champion. Thus, he practically pushed the entire list down, which made the Brazilian Diego Ferreira leave the 15th place.
UFC Lightweight Ranking
|Placing
|Fighter
|1.
|Charles do Bronx
|two.
|Dustin Poirier
|3.
|Justin Gaethje
|4.
|Islam Makhachev
|5.
|Michael Chandler
|6.
|Beneil Dariush
|7.
|Rafael Dos Anjos
|8.
|Gregor Gillespie
|9.
|Conor McGregor
|10.
|Tony Ferguson
|11.
|Rafael Fiziev
|12.
|Arman Tsarukyan
|13.
|Dan Hooker
|14.
|Mateusz Gamrot
|15.
|Brad Riddell
Check out other changes involving Brazilians in the UFC rankings:
– At flyweight (up to 57.1kg), Alexandre Pantoja rose from 4th to 3rd position;
– Jessica Bate-Estaca dropped from 6th to 7th in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound, while Mackenzie Dern rose from 13th to 12th;
– At strawweight (52.6kg), Luana Pinheiro returned to the list in the same 15th place as before.
Boxing with Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather, in Dubai, live, only in the match!