Fans complain about new Champions League format
This morning (10), Uefa announced some changes to the format of the Champions League from the 2024/25 season. However, these changes were not popular and were criticized.
Some fans even said that the European entity “ruined the tournament” with the new format. “They ended the Champions League. Congratulations to those involved,” wrote one. “I hated the new Champions League format too confusing and weird,” shared another.
With the changes that have been made, there will no longer be the group stage of the Champions League. In addition, it has increased from 32 to 36 participating clubs and they will play eight games against different teams, unlike what is done today, with six home and away matches.
Despite this, some things are still not clear about how they will be executed and generate doubts in the public.
“I didn’t understand absolutely ANYTHING about this new Champions League format”, posted a fan. “I read the new format of the Champions 3 times and I didn’t understand. You have to have PHD to understand”, commented another.
What do you think of the new Champions League format? vote
Total of 691 wishes
