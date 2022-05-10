Fans complain about new Champions League format

This morning (10), Uefa announced some changes to the format of the Champions League from the 2024/25 season. However, these changes were not popular and were criticized.

Some fans even said that the European entity “ruined the tournament” with the new format. “They ended the Champions League. Congratulations to those involved,” wrote one. “I hated the new Champions League format too confusing and weird,” shared another.

With the changes that have been made, there will no longer be the group stage of the Champions League. In addition, it has increased from 32 to 36 participating clubs and they will play eight games against different teams, unlike what is done today, with six home and away matches.

Despite this, some things are still not clear about how they will be executed and generate doubts in the public.

“I didn’t understand absolutely ANYTHING about this new Champions League format”, posted a fan. “I read the new format of the Champions 3 times and I didn’t understand. You have to have PHD to understand”, commented another.

Check out some reactions:

The champions league ended

Congratulations to those involved

Not to mention that soon they will do the same with the libertadores — Jake Peralta (@dougras1909) May 10, 2022

UEFA ending the Champions League in this new nmrl format — Enzo Bedeti (@enzobms) May 10, 2022

Guys are trying so hard to end football, what is this ridiculous new format that UEFA wants to put in the Champions League? — JOTTA (@Joao_Alvesinho) May 10, 2022

I didn’t understand absolutely ANYTHING about this new Champions League format — giuliov (@giuliov_) May 10, 2022

I hated the new Champions League format, very confusing and weird — Liverpool Da Emotion (@LFC_Da_Emocao) May 10, 2022

I read the new champions format 3 times and I didn’t understand. You have to have a PHD to understand that shit. If anyone can help me I would be grateful. — bandadegaza (@enzoferrari88) May 10, 2022

Seriously, are they going to change the champions format? Bro — Vitor Campelo (@campeelooo) May 10, 2022