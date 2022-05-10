Fátima Bernardes interrupts program and reveals health problem: “Taking medicine”

Fátima Bernardes interrupts the live program on Globo and rebuts a comment from a follower she read on social media

Fátima Bernardes caught the attention of several netizens on social networks this Monday (09), by appearing with a different voice than usual on Globo. In today’s edition of ‘Encontro’, the journalist decided to open the game with viewers, and said that she has a health problem.

The situation happened while the presenter responded to a tweet that mentioned her.“I’m going to call a message that arrived here on social media, Tailane saying ‘Fatima’s voice increasingly going with God’. I didn’t understand Tailane well, but let me explain”she started.

It was then that the ex-wife of William Bonner revealed to have lost his voice in recent days. She needed to recover in record time to get back to work, and she couldn’t go completely unnoticed about the unexpected problem.

“I didn’t quite understand that comment, but I’ll explain it to you all. This weekend, I was completely speechless. I’m taking some medicine and doing some exercise.”explained the presenter.

INVESTED!

The actress Mayan honey caught the attention of fans on Monday night (09) when interacting with the ex-BBB Paulo Andre on the social networks.

While the athlete was doing a live, the young woman who just turned 18 sent a very direct message and left a lot of people with the flea behind their ear about a possible romance. “Ai, PA, ok, now take“, he wrote, with a ring emoji.