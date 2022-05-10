Fiat Pulse gets more expensive in May

The Fiat Pulse became more expensive in May. The Italian brand’s compact SUV had an increase of up to BRL 5,000, from BRL 89,990 to BRL 94,990 for the Manual Drive version.

With CVT exchange, the Pulse rose from R$98,290 to R$101,990, increasing by R$3,700. With a 1.0 Turbo engine and CVT, the Pulse Drive went from R$107,490 to R$109,990, an increase of R$2,500.

The Pulse Audace became R$1,000 more expensive, jumping from R$113,990 to R$114,990. In the top-of-the-line Impetus version, the price of the model was also R$1,000 higher, going from R$125,590 to R$126,590.

On Pulse, the price is already BRL 15,000 above the pre-order value at its launch last year. Equipped with Firefly 1.3 and 1.0 Turbo engines, the model became the best-selling SUV in April.

With a Firefly 1.3 engine, the Pulse delivers 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, with 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second fuel.

The 1.0 Turbo engine has 125 horsepower on gasoline and 130 horsepower on ethanol, both with 20.4 kgfm. A five-speed manual transmission is only offered on the Drive version.

In the case of the CVT, only the Drive 1.3 does not have paddle shifts, with the others offering this option of manual shifts.

Manufactured in Betim, the Pulse emerged with the potential to be a strong player in the SUV segment, operating in a (SUV) market where sales are on the rise, as well as having a popular brand, the model naturally only tends to remain in the market. Top 10.

In addition to the Pulse, Fiat is preparing a crossover above, derived from the same platform and with a coupe style, but more powerful and sophisticated.

Fiat Pulse – Prices