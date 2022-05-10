Find out how much can earn Corinthians a classification against Portuguesa in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, to define who qualifies for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil 2022. A classification can yield significant money to Timão’s coffers.

The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg. Thus, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in Itaquera, whoever wins the match advances to the round of 16 of the competition and earns BRL 3 million.

It is important to note that the away goal is no longer a classification criterion in 2018. Thus, in the event of a new tie, the decision of who advances to the round of 16 will be made in the penalty shootout.

It is worth noting that the CBF increased the value of the prize pool in the Copa do Brasil and distributes even higher amounts to the following phases. If they win the trophy in 2022, Corinthians could earn BRL 80 million for the title – see amounts below.

Corinthians need to beat Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday. Timão welcomes the team from Rio to Neo Química Arena at 9:30 pm. In the first leg, it is worth remembering, Corinthians came out behind on the scoreboard at Estádio do Café, in Londrina. Jô was responsible, he can leave everything the same and bring the decision to São Paulo.

Check the values ​​of the 2022 Copa do Brasil awards

Round of 16: R$ 3 million;

Quarterfinals: R$3.9 million;

Semifinal: R$8 million;

Runner-up: R$ 25 million;

Champion: 60 million;

See more at: Copa do Brasil and Neo Qumica Arena.