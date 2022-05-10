Flamengo vs Altos: Filipe Luís has confirmed injury, Pedro and Matheuzinho train and squad depends on Paulo Sousa | Flamengo

One leaves and two enters. Paulo Sousa has Pedro and Matheuzinho at his disposal for the match against Altos, from Piauí, this Wednesday, in Volta Redonda, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The two trained normally with the group this Tuesday, at Ninho do Urubu, and the presence on the list of related depends on the coach. On the other hand, Filipe Luís is out.

1 of 3 Pedro trained with the group this Tuesday — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF Pedro trained with the group this Tuesday — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF

The left-back left the derby against Botafogo in the first half due to calf pain and is now in the medical department. Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, the club reported that “a grade 2 injury to the soleus muscle of the left calf was found”. The player has already started, a return forecast has not been released.

Filipe Luis – Treatment for calf pain

Treatment for calf pain Saints – Thigh injury treatment

Thigh injury treatment Fabricio Bruno – Treatment for left foot injury

Treatment for left foot injury Matheus França – Right leg fracture treatment

Right leg fracture treatment Gustavo Henrique – Transition work in the field

Transition work in the field Vitinho – Physiotherapy work in the field

Spared from the weekend’s match due to muscle wasting, Pedro was released to work with his teammates, but his presence on the list of related depends on Paulo Sousa. There is a concern to avoid exposure to the risk of injury, but the chances of the striker participating in the match are good, as well as Matheuzinho, who has been training with the group for a week.

2 of 3 Matheuzinho trained with the group this Tuesday — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF Matheuzinho trained with the group this Tuesday — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF

Pablo and Rodrigo Caio, who were on the bench against Botafogo, but were not used, are also available. Paulo Sousa will define on Wednesday morning which players will board for Volta Redonda. The tendency is for the coach to repeat the strategy of the first leg, in Piauí, and save a good part of the holders.

With the 2-1 victory in Teresina, Flamengo can even draw to advance to the round of 16 of the competition. This Wednesday’s match is scheduled for 19:30 (Brasília time), at Raulino de Oliveira.