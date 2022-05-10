Galaxy S22: Samsung’s compact top-of-the-line has ups and downs | Analysis / Review

After reviewing the rest of the lineup, we finally got our hands on the Galaxy S22. Is the cheapest of Samsung’s new flagships the best choice? Let’s find out.

The Galaxy S22 is more compact than before and now has a glass back, unlike its predecessor with a plastic finish. It has the same design as the S22 Plus and differs greatly from the Ultra. The screen shrunk but kept the same quality and resolution. Brightness is a little stronger and the refresh rate is wider when varying between 48 and 120 Hz. Stereo sound has great power and sound quality.

Performance is on account of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 combined with 8 GB of RAM plus 4 GB of virtual RAM, which can be expanded to up to 8 GB. The performance disappoints for being below the others and even the Galaxy S21. In benchmarks we also had lower numbers than what is expected of a device of this size and it narrowly matches last year’s model. In games, it runs everything at maximum, but it heats up a bit.