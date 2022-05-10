Grandpa with Alzheimer’s who spent months in silence meets his granddaughter and says the most beautiful word! [VIDEO]

Recently, the Australian Jamie Glassman had the opportunity to witness the beauty of the circle of life.

Her husband’s 94-year-old grandfather, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was able to meet his daughter, little Elsa, 6 months old – and fell in love with her! 😍

According to caretakers at the nursing home, the old man hadn’t spoken for months, but everything changed when he found the little girl.

“I felt it was time for him to meet Elsa. I remember approaching her to him, and saying, ‘This is so cute. The baby loves you. Look how she’s looking at you,” Jamie said.

In response, grandpa started saying “I love you”. 😭❤️

“It was a very emotional moment, one that neither my husband nor I will soon forget,” said Elsa’s mother.

to Jamie, the meeting “awakened” the elderly person as he had not seen them for a long time.. “Babies are a special gift from God to humanity,” she added, adding that she plans to take Elsa to the nursing home more often to spend more time with her grandpa.

“She adored him. And, alongside the music, it’s been a healing source in that place. Grandpa changes completely every time he sees her. It’s incredible”, concluded the Australian.

Love knows no limits! 🥰

Check out the video:

Source: Good News Movement

Photos: Playback / Instagram: @goodnews_movement

