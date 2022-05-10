Grindr, Leading Dating App for LGBTQ+ Community, Goes Public for $2.1 Billion | Technology

The largest LGBTQ+ dating and dating app, Grindr will go public through a merger with a Special Purpose Entity (SPAC) called Tiga Acquisition. The combined business is expected to be valued at US$2.1 billion. .

G. Raymond Zage III, founder and CEO of Tiga, was a member of San Vicente, a consortium of investors that bought Grindr from Chinese company Kunlun Tech in 2020.

Tiga went public in November 2020 to raise $240 million, a few months after the sale of Grindr.

SPAC had until this month to reach an agreement on a potential merger target, after several extensions to its liquidation deadline.

A SPAC, also known as a “blank check company,” typically sells shares on an exchange, puts the money in a trust account, and then looks for a company to buy. Shareholders can choose to redeem their shares in exchange for cash.

Grindr’s IPO comes just over two years after Chinese company Beijing Kunlun Tech announced the sale of the app for about $608.5 million.

The transaction came after a US government panel set a June 2020 deadline for selling the app.

The panel, called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), did not disclose its concerns about Kunlun’s ownership of Grindr — but there is concern about the information of the app’s 27 million users.