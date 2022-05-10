group invades stadium and attacks fans; watch

The game between Sport and Corinthians, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil sub-17 and played this afternoon, was marked by a fight in the stands of Ilha do Retiro, in Recife. The match ended in 1 to 0 for the Pernambuco.

During the final minutes of the 2nd half of the match – which had free admission through the donation of 1 kg of food -, a group of fans invaded the stadium and entered the sector intended for the visiting public.

Surprised, the Corinthians fans, who were following the duel, tried to disperse amid the turmoil. In the images, it is possible to see that some aggressors are wearing Sport organized uniforms.

The beating took over the stands and made the referee stop the match for about five minutes until security arrived at the place. Corinthians players even ran to the bench.

After the confusion, the duel was resumed and ended with a 1-0 victory for Sport.

Watch the moment:

Unfortunate! 🏴🏳️ Members of organized Sport invade visiting supporters sector and attack Corinthians fans in game of Copa do Brasil Sub-17 pic.twitter.com/OLkyQcJv7x — Timão Central (@centraldotimao) May 10, 2022

Sport and its president demonstrate

In a note released earlier this evening, Sport repudiated the act and reported that the episode is already under the responsibility of the authorities.

“Sport repudiates the attack on Corinthians fans, by the sub-17 CB. The representation was made with the Police Station for Repression of Sports Intolerance and we are at the disposal of the competent institutions”, wrote the institution.

The club’s president, Yuri Romão, recorded a video reiterating the condemnation of the act, classified by him as “coward”.

“I am here to show my solidarity with the Corinthians fans who were on Ilha do Retiro this afternoon to watch the Sport x Corinthians match, for the Copa do Brasil sub-17, and were cowardly attacked by vandals”, he began.

“This type of violence is vehemently repudiated by us. This cannot happen and we cannot allow it to happen anymore. I asked our legal officer to activate all the competent channels and we have already made ourselves available to all authorities so that we could provide all clarifications necessary. This can no longer happen”, concluded Romão.