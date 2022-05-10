Guardians of the Galaxy: We Tested Disney’s New Roller Coaster

Possessed by the rhythm of “Conga”, a 1985 song performed by Gloria Estefan, my shoulders danced as the explosion of Big Ben threw me backwards towards the formation of the universe. Despite this apparent relaxation, my hands held tight to the bar that kept me attached to the cart – and denounced the good dose of adrenaline caused by the first reverse launch on a Disney roller coaster. The truth is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind collects superlatives like this: it’s also the first roller coaster in the Epcotthe first Marvel attraction in the Walt Disney World in Orlando and the biggest indoor roller coaster in the U.S. To be exact, the toy has more than 20,000 m², which means that it could fit four Spaceship Earth, the “ball” that is the symbol of the park. Plus, the biggest of its gigantic high-resolution screens is the size of a football field.

The new “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster will open to the public on May 27, but it was already presented to the press on Thursday (5) – and the VT it was there! I can say that I left there in disbelief: during the three minutes of duration, the sensation is of actually flying in outer space, with the right to “orbit” the Moon and the Earth. Distracted by the cars that rotate 360º and by the cinematographic projections, I didn’t even get to see the tracks the first time I rode the ride. After riding the brand new attraction a few times, I found it really hard to see them if you’re seated in the second row, which makes the experience even more impressive. However, for a second time on the roller coaster, I recommend trying to sit in the ninth row, where the tracks are more visible, but the feeling of vacuum caused after the reverse launch is even stronger. Regardless of where you are, however, it is practically impossible to sense the rails, as there is almost no friction between them and the trolleys.

Another reason to come back several times in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the soundtrack, composed only of songs from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as in the movies. There are six hits that play randomly at each exit and, after going on the roller coaster eight times, I managed to listen to each one of them: “Conga” by Gloria Estefan (1985), “One way or another” by Blondie ( 1978), “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls (1982), “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire (1978), “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps (1976) and “Everybody wants to rule the world” by Tears for Fears (1985). The “experiment” is interesting because the songs are capable of transforming the experience on board. “Conga” made me laugh and, as I said earlier, shrug my shoulders as the chaos unfolded in front of me. “September”, on the other hand, provided a pleasant stroll through space, while the journey with “One way or another” was more fun and energetic.

Fans of the Marvel movies should be more than satisfied with the new roller coaster of the Walt Disney World. As has become commonplace at Disney attractions, the toy queue in itself is an attraction: there Galaxariuma huge dome that projects images of planets and galaxies, and the Xandar Gallery, with objects, photos and recordings from the distant planet of Xandar. The path leads to Phase Chamber, where visitors are greeted by a video message from Nova Prime Irani Rael, played by Glenn Close. In the sequence, there is a surprise appearance by Terry Crews, who has never participated in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, but plays the role of the officer. Centurion Tal Marek, created especially for the toy. In the next room, a trick with flashing lights and walls that disappear during a blackout almost made me believe that I had actually been teleported from Epcot to the ship New Starcharter Corps. That’s where the most iconic characters in the franchise appear: Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket and Groot.

Continues after advertising

If the previous paragraph sounded like Greek, don’t worry: the spaces that precede the carts themselves give a good overview of the history and the attraction guarantees fun even if you are not a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy. And the roller coaster is also democratic in other ways: with a minimum height of 1.07m, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind it has no loopings or abrupt drops. This is a relief for those fleeing extreme attractions. But it’s also not enough to displease adrenaline junkies, who will already find a good dose of emotion in the reverse launch and unexpected turns. In time: even going to the ride several times in a row, I didn’t feel sick or dizzy once.

See in the video below my first, of the eight times, in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

What’s New at Epcot

the launch of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on the 27th of May is part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World, that run until March 2023, and the revamping by which the Epcot is passing. Last year saw the debut of the new nighttime show Harmonious, the opening of the new attraction of “Ratatouille” in the French themed area and the opening of the Space 220 restaurant. Other spaces underwent renovations and have a new look. This is the case of Club Cool, famous for its soft drink taps from different parts of the world, Creations Shop (formerly Mouse Gear), which is the largest store in the park, and Spaceship Earth, spherical construction that is Epcot’s postcard and has gained new lighting. They are still under construction and there is no scheduled opening date. Journey of Watera toy inspired by the animation “Moana”, and the Play Pavillioninteractive pavilion aimed at young children.

Read all about Orlando

Search for accommodation in Orlando