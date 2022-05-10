Had your cell phone stolen? See How to Secure Access to Banking Apps | Economy

With the device unlocked, the criminals searched all of his personal accounts, carrying out banking operations that totaled more than R$143,000 in losses.

In an interview with g1 SPBruno de Paula said that, after the case went viral, he was contacted by the banks, which gave a satisfactory outcome to the problem.

Bruno De Paula publishes on social networks the outcome of the cell phone theft story in São Paulo.

Faced with the reports of the new coup and warnings made by institutions such as Procon-SP and by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the g1 gathered tips to keep apps and smartphones safe, as well as guidance on what to do in case of theft or theft and improper bank transfers.

Thefts usually occur on public roads or in traffic, when people are using their cell phones. In this way, criminals have access to the device already unlocked, which allows them to search for passwords or personal data stored by users on their smartphones, websites and email to try to enter banking applications and clear money from victims’ accounts or do loans.

In the case of Bruno de Paula, he was inside a taxi, with his cell phone screen unlocked when it was stolen. The same happened with the councilor of São Paulo Marlon Luz, last year. To the g1 SP, Marlon said that criminals embezzled R$67,000 from two bank accounts in less than two hours. Read the story here.

To protect yourself from this type of scam, it is essential redouble care with mobile and application security settings. This is because the device stores a lot of information that can allow criminals to recover or change passwords using, for example, data stored in emails, social networks or other tools available on the smartphone.

The president of the Brazilian Data Protection Association (ABPDados), Renato Opice Blum, explains that when a device is stolen and unlocked, it becomes easier for criminals to violate certain security measures or reset passwords.

“In theory, if the cell phone is locked, with a relatively complex password and with the operating system update, this in itself would already prevent or make undue access very difficult. But if the criminal accesses the cell phone, he will also have access to the person’s SMS, often to the email and may be able to change passwords or receive double authentication to enter the applications”, he says.

See below for expert tips and recommendations from the company itself. Febraban:

always use a home screen lock setting from the cell phone and opt for the fastest automatic blocking option (30 seconds, for example);

from the cell phone and opt for the fastest automatic blocking option (30 seconds, for example); keep the updated mobile operating system and always check for pending app updates;

and always check for pending app updates; Never use the “remember/save password” feature in browsers and websites;

in browsers and websites; Never write down passwords in notebooks, emails, WhatsApp messages or other cell phone locations;

WhatsApp messages or other cell phone locations; Try to use strong passwords and not repeat your bank access code for use in other applications, email or shopping sites;

and not repeat your bank access code for use in other applications, email or shopping sites; Use additional security tools like biometrics, facial recognition and double authentication (the second password) in apps and also in email;

in apps and also in email; In the device settings, disable notifications and functions that are displayed regardless of the home screen lock;

put a PIN also on the cell phone chip. Thus, if the device is restarted, it will be necessary to enter the personal code to use the line and send and receive SMS.

What to do if your cell phone is stolen?

The first action to be taken in case of theft or losswhether the device is unlocked or not, is to erase the data remotely. This can be done by accessing the pages that Apple (in the case of the iPhone) and Google (for Android phones) have created to locate lost devices.

Only after having the data erased, inform the operator that the device has been stolen, so that your line is blocked. If you do this before deleting the data and the line is canceled and your smartphone is without internet, the command to wipe the device will not arrive..

Consumer protection entities also recommend contacting the bank to block the app and account, and that a police report be registered.

In summary, the victim must:

access the pages created by Apple (in the case of the iPhone) and by Google (for cell phones with the Android system) to wipe all device contents remotely .

. Immediately notify the bank so that security measures are adopted, such as blocking the bank’s app, access password and the account itself;

so that security measures are adopted, such as blocking the bank’s app, access password and the account itself; notify the telephone operator for the immediate blocking of the chip and the Imei (International Mobile Equipment Identity); after blocking, the device will not be able to connect to mobile networks;

change passwords and authentication settings for accounts and applications installed on the smartphone, including social networks and email;

Access the Central Bank’s Registrato tool to verify that your data has not been used to open accounts or loans.

Victim can ask for reimbursement from the bank, says Idec

The Consumer Defense Institute (Idec) states that it is the responsibility of banks to ensure the security of applications and financial operations and explains that victims who have their accounts cleared by this type of scam are entitled to ask for compensation for any damage.

“The consumer can and should contact the bank to be reimbursed, including because the bank has all the technological apparatus to identify successive movements or in considerable value that are outside the person’s pattern, and is able to block this type of transaction” , says Idec’s lawyer Michel Roberto de Souza.

According to him, it is up to the bank to prove that there was no security breach and that the consumer was solely at fault.

Consumers who face a problem with the bank in this type of situation can also file a complaint against the financial institution on the Central Bank website and on Procon.

“There is always the possibility of filing a lawsuit in the special small claims court. In the amount of up to 20 minimum wages, the person does not need to be accompanied by a lawyer, he can go in person”, recalls Souza.