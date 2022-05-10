Playing a villain for adult actors doesn’t, in a way, have as striking consequences as for a child, who often doesn’t have the maturity to deal with criticism and the worst; the gaze of other children who also do not understand the field of action well. It was in this scenario that Tom Felton, the famous Draco Malfoy from the “Harry Potter” saga, said he lived while playing the dark wizard.

“Harry Potter”: Tom Felton says playing Draco Malfoy hurt him; he understand. Image: Photo by Warner Bros. – © 2010 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. HARRY POTTER PUBLICATION RIGHTS

The actor revealed that he had a rough patch at school, as kids saw him only as the evil Draco, not a famous actor who was part of a multibillion-dollar franchise. In addition, the work and exposure also did not help him with flirting and dating, as he was not noticed in this sense by girls.

publicity

Read more!

“I got the occasional joke or comment from my friends, but honestly no one bothered. Some people really struggled with the idea that I wasn’t this special, popular kid, [ainda mais] walking around with dyed hair and playing an evil wizard. It wasn’t cool,” Felton told The Guardian.

“My schedules were set so that I could stay at school on weeks off. Rupert [Grint]Emma [Watson] and Daniel [Radcliffe]meanwhile, were there non-stop for 10 years”, added the actor, noting that the treatment with the other characters was different.

“Harry Potter”: Tom Felton says playing Draco Malfoy hurt him; he understand. Harry Potter Special Credit: HBO Max

Felton played Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. However, according to information from CBR, the original contract provided for Felton’s participation only in the first two features of the franchise and, if they still looked young enough, a third film would be made. “We never signed up for 12 years. At some point I assumed they would replace us with decent actors, but they never did.”

Recently, Felton returned to the Hogwarts Universe in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special, in which he revealed behind-the-scenes trivia and secrets, including a childhood crush on Emma Watson.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!