How to Add Vaccination Certificate (COVID-19) in Apple Wallet

Presenting proof of vaccination against Covid-19 remains a requirement for access to some establishments and offices. To facilitate the process and prevent you from carrying this document in your pocket, ConectSUS allows you to add your vaccination certificate to your Apple Wallet.

For those who are not yet familiar with Wallet, it is the Wallet app — native to iOS — that allows you to carry credit and debit cards (Apple Pay), transportation, food, boarding passes and others. We have already covered the topic and how to use iPhone Wallet here.

Therefore, taking advantage of the practical functionality of a digital wallet in your pocket, you can also insert the ConectSUS vaccination certificate to display the vaccination record, the number of doses, date and the type of vaccine applied. The information is private and nothing is shared with Apple servers or anyone else.

So, learn below how to access the ConectSUS (iOS) application and add your proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in the Apple Wallet of the iPhone.

Open the app on the iPhone and log in with your account registered with the Federal Government; Tap the “Vaccines” icon located on the “Home” tab; Select the “COVID-19” area (with proof of vaccination) and then tap on “Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate”; Tap “Add to Apple Wallet”; Finally, tap on “Add”.

Add your Covid-19 vaccination certificate in the iPhone Wallet app (Image: Bruno Salutes)

Ready! You can now use your iPhone Wallet digital wallet to show your proof of vaccination in environments that require the document.