I used shampoo and conditioner in bar for 30 days and my hair transformed

Simple Organic Solid Shampoos (Photo: reproduction/Instagram/@simpleorganic)

I confess that it took me a while to surrender to the trend of solid shampoos and conditioners. I didn’t think I would adapt to the sensorial (the lack of foam, specifically), in addition to the fear that they would enhance the natural characteristics of my skin. hair — oily scalp and drier strands — instead of softening them. But, now that I’m back to my color (I spent the quarantine trying to get blonde), an almost black brown, I’m taking the opportunity to try everything I need and I can finally share my impressions here.

During this testing period, I used products from three brands: BOB, Cadiveu Essentials by Boca Rosa Hair and Simple Organic. To further contextualize, my strands are wavy (they oscillate between straight and curly. The healthier they are, the more defined/curly) and, due to the lightening process, I was investing heavily and using the top of the line.

Cadiveu Essentials Solid Shampoo and Mask by Boca Rosa Hair (Photo: reproduction/Instagram/@bocarosahair)

shampoos

I think I will adopt for life. In fact, they make less foam, but it’s enough to have that good clean feeling. What I liked the most, especially in the BOB Detox Shampoo, is that they seem to exfoliate the scalp — for those who suffer from excess oiliness in this region, that’s all! On the other hand, only the one from Boca Rosa Hair really won me over for the fragrance and I didn’t see a big difference in terms of performance (maybe I exaggerated the amount of shampoo with each wash).

mask and conditioner

Because I have short hair, it was difficult to handle the bars and “glove” the strands without letting too much product come into direct contact with my scalp — this forced me to dedicate more time to application and especially to rinsing. That said, both masks and conditioners hydrate and “faint” the hair. Ah, here, yes, I noticed a good difference in throughput compared to the liquid versions.

BOB Solid Shampoos and Conditioners (Photo: reproduction/Instagram/@use.bob)

30 days later

My strands are more defined/curly, which is a great sign, as I mentioned above. Also, a warning: if you usually use shampoos, masks and conditioners with silicone and other agents that work as a kind of hair makeup, you may not enjoy the effect of solid products, which are generally “cleaner”. it pays to insist and take care of hair rather than simply masking the damage (and continuing to contribute to the buildup of plastic in the environment).