Ibovespa loses steam and enters fourth consecutive low; dollar also retreats

The Brazilian stock market rose by 1% at the beginning of this Tuesday’s session (10), in a day that promised to be positive with recovery after strong falls and also an increase for the American stock exchanges. However, the index slowed the gains and started to have losses, also with a lower mood from abroad throughout the day. Concerns about inflation and the pace of rising interest rates in the US, the slowdown in China and the war in Ukraine remain on the markets’ radar, limiting positive investor sentiment.

Steel stocks weighed negatively on the index, echoing weaker data from China and expectations of a steel import tax cut.

The Ibovespa dropped 0.14%, to 103,109 points, after oscillating between 102,386 and 104,286 points. The financial volume was R$ 29.4 billion.

The shares of Petz (PETZ3) and Inter (BIDI11) were the positive highlights, rising, respectively, 9.27% ​​and 9.14%, followed by the shares of Natura (NTCO3), with a gain of 8.73%.

The shares show a partial recovery after the strong drops in the last trading sessions. In addition, retail stocks were boosted by IBGE data, which showed sales growth in the sector well above expectations in March.

The shares of CSN Mineração (CMIN3) and Usiminas (USIM5) were the negative highlights of the session, retreating, respectively, 7.16% and 6.78%, followed by shares of CSN (CSNA3), with losses of 5.82% .

According to Ativa Investimentos, the shares of steel producers fell together after the news that the federal government is considering zeroing the import tax on the alloy.

The dollar took off abroad and corrected part of the recent rise against the real, supported by the Copom Minutes, which signaled that the Central Bank should continue with a monetary tightening of at least 0.5 pp. The American currency fell 0.44%, to R$5,133 after fluctuating between R$5,109 and R$5,165.

At the aftermarketat 5:06 pm, futures interest rates fell for the second day in a row, impacted by the fall in the dollar, oil and yields US Treasury bonds: DIF23, -0.04 pp, at 13.28%; DIF25, -0.93 pp, at 12.32%; DIF27, -1.02 pp, at 12.19%; DIF29, -0.89 pp, at 12.31%.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed, highlighting the fourth consecutive fall of the Dow Jones before the main US inflation data.

The index retreated 0.27%, to 32,160 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.25% to 4,001 points, while the Nasdaq was up 0.98% to 11,737 points.

