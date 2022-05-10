“I’m already resigning myself to being sold”; Abel ‘excludes’ Giovani and more jewelry and generates revolt from Palmeiras fans

Portuguese coach also left left-back Vanderlan in São Paulo and disputed Jorge will be the only option in the sector after Piquerez’s injury

After winning the first leg by 2 to 1, the palm trees returns to the field, this Wednesday (11), to face Juazeirense in search of classification to the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. Any tie in Londrina – the Bahian team sold the field command – takes Abel Ferreira’s team forward. A little while ago, those related to the trip to PR were announced.

Among those listed are eight Academy Get. Vanderlan, left side formed at the base, however, was not chosen by Abel and the team will only have Jorge as an option for the position. It is worth mentioning that the Uruguayan Piquerez, who plays in the sector, suffered a muscle injury in his thigh and will be recovering for about 15 days.

In addition to Vanderlan, Giovani, Luan and Gabriel Veron, who are in the final stages of recovery after their respective injuries and have already started work in the field, they are also not on Abel’s list, which yielded criticism of fans on the networks.

“That doesn’t make any sense. Piquerez’s injury was a chance for Vanderlan to at least be on the bench. What’s the explanation for that?”, chirped a fan on Twitter. “The kids have to go to the manager and ask to leave, just like Renan must have done, no one can stand being a bad player reserve and keep quiet”, completed another.

“I think it’s very clear that the base of Palmeiras is only for selling and making money. I’m already resigning myself to Giovani will be sold in the mid-year window and play half a dozen games until the end of the season”, criticized a new Palestinian fan.

From the champion base of Copinha 2022Garcia travels as an option on the right side; ships to the back; Fabinho as a steering wheel; john john in the frame with Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; and Gabriel Silva on the attack.

The tendency is for Abel to go with his main team against Juazeirense, but the players with the highest score also have a chance of being preserved at the beginning. Everything will depend on the assessment of Alviverde’s physiology department.

The likely lineup of Palmeiras should be:

Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gómez, Murilo and Jorge; Danilo (Gabriel Menino), Zé Rafael (Atuesta) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron (Scarpa) and Navarro.