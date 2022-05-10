Health

in 8th consecutive increase, transmission rate reaches 1.16 in DF

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

With the eighth consecutive increase, the transmission rate of Covid-19 reached 1.16 in the Federal District. This means that a group of 100 people is capable of infecting another 116 people. The data were released in the epidemiological bulletin of the Department of Health of the DF (SES/DF) this Tuesday (10/5).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), when the index is above 1 it means that the pandemic is advancing. This Monday (9/5), the index was at 1.12.

Other indicators of the pandemic remain unchanged. According to the bulletin, the DF recorded 188 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the health crisis, the federal capital has reported 698,009 infections and 11,664 deaths from the disease.

According to the secretariat, the average age among confirmed cases is 39 years, ranging from 0 to 119 years, and that of deaths is 68 years, ranging from 0 to 104 years. Of the total number of infections, the highest absolute numbers are in the age groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Covid deaths among unvaccinated in São Paulo is 26 times higher

March 14, 2022

Covid-19: see Divinópolis City Hall bulletin of 02/23/2022; new death and almost 300 cases are registered | Midwest

February 23, 2022

what is it, what are the characteristics and how is it treated

April 1, 2022

Baby is saved from choking during call with SAMU in Lavras da Mangabeira

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button