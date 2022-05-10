in 8th consecutive increase, transmission rate reaches 1.16 in DF

With the eighth consecutive increase, the transmission rate of Covid-19 reached 1.16 in the Federal District. This means that a group of 100 people is capable of infecting another 116 people. The data were released in the epidemiological bulletin of the Department of Health of the DF (SES/DF) this Tuesday (10/5).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), when the index is above 1 it means that the pandemic is advancing. This Monday (9/5), the index was at 1.12.

Other indicators of the pandemic remain unchanged. According to the bulletin, the DF recorded 188 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the health crisis, the federal capital has reported 698,009 infections and 11,664 deaths from the disease.

According to the secretariat, the average age among confirmed cases is 39 years, ranging from 0 to 119 years, and that of deaths is 68 years, ranging from 0 to 104 years. Of the total number of infections, the highest absolute numbers are in the age groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

