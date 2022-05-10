Intel Reveals Mobile HX Processors for Gaming and Editing Work | plates

Intel revealed on Tuesday (10) its new line of HX processors for notebooks with the promise of high performance. The models are part of the 12th generation and follow the proposal of the H line of 2021, with unlocking for overclocking and focusing on games or heavier editing work. According to the brand, the new HX are the best mobile chips in the world for workstations.

The line arrives at a higher level compared to the 2021 H models, bringing Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 options with up to 16 cores and 24 threads. The announcement was made during the Intel Vision event, which takes place between May 10 and 11 in Dallas, United States. THE TechTudo is covering the event live and has more details below.

2 of 4 Intel reveals HX processors with up to 16 cores and focus on gaming — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Intel unveils HX processors with up to 16 cores and focus on gaming — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The specifications of the new Core i9 12900HX had already been leaked on benchmark sites before Intel’s official announcement. The processor features 16 cores, 24 threads and is unlocked for overclocking, like the Core i9 11980HK from 2021. Of the total available cores, eight are geared towards performance and the other eight towards efficiency, a point that should help the notebook in terms of performance. autonomy.

Another important detail is the manufacturing in 10 nm, also following what was seen in the H line in 2021, as well as the support for more recent DDR5 memories, allowing the use of up to 128 GB of RAM on the platforms, a very high number ( mainly on notebooks).

According to Intel, the maximum clock of the model is 5 GHz in single-core, something especially relevant for gaming platforms. It is also worth mentioning the support for PCIe 5.0 and the presence of Wi-Fi 6E, allowing users to access 6 GHz networks (which are still unavailable in Brazil).

3 of 4 notebooks from Dell’s Precision line promise greater performance with HX chips — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Dell’s Precision line notebooks promise greater performance with HX chips — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The new HX models are aimed at both professional platforms and gamer models. During Intel Vision, the processor was present in Dell Precision notebooks, for example, demonstrating multithreaded operation in various 3D editing tasks.

The performance of models with the new top-of-the-line processor promises to be similar to that of a powerful, activity-focused desktop. In this way, it is possible to render videos in the background while adjusting a 3D model, for example, without losing performance, which is distributed across the available cores and threads.

4 of 4 Intel Core i9 12900HX, with the help of a GeForce RTX 3070, showed good results when running Rider’s Republic in 4K without crashes — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Intel Core i9 12900HX, with the help of a GeForce RTX 3070, showed good results when running Rider’s Republic in 4K without crashes — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

Another important type of use is in games. Running Rider’s Republic, a title that brings several extreme sports practices, an MSI laptop equipped with the new Core i9 from the HX line delivered good performance, in 4K at 60 Hz (maximum monitor rate, it’s important to say). It is worth mentioning that the graphics were supported by an Nvidia RTX 3070 card, but the highlight is the stutter-free gameplay even with graphics at maximum.