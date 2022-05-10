Intense and Relentless Western That Just Arrived on Netflix Will Take Your Breath Away

Cinema has produced westerns of all kinds: gay, black, feminist westerns. The most American of cinematographic genres always seems to have an extra edge, as if westerns were a trial balloon for formats that have always insinuated themselves throughout the history of the film industry, but which had to submit to time – or to the forgetfulness. These plots have come out of limbo little by little, taking care not to hurt anyone’s susceptibilities, and this is certainly one of the secrets for their acceptance in the most diverse social strata. One gets the impression that changing, taking on ideas never tested before is easy, while it can be assumed that these films have always been within reach, with the most fearless adventurer just reaching out and picking them up. Even if that were the case, the most arduous part of the process would remain: leading the masses towards the civic transformation necessary in order to see such productions as something absolutely natural, an icon of a country that gives people a real chance to be included in the multiple stages of democracy. through art.

The viewer gradually gets used to the figure of Mads Mikkelsen as the star of a western, but it doesn’t take much effort to understand that “Salvation” (2014) is one of the most fluid films ever produced. It is undeniable that the work of the Danish artist Kristian Levring has a pastiche component that is even exasperating at times, but the director is able to overcome a possible initial dislike of the audience and give the plot an identity. The screenplay, by Levring and Anders Thomas Jensen, features Mikkelsen as Jon, a Dane who leaves for America in 1864 and returns to his home country seven years later to pick up his wife, Marie, played by Oh Land, and their son. , Kresten, by Toke Lars Bjarke. Returning to the argument of probable rejection of the story, Mikkelsen manages to make Jon a genuinely dry type, as if his stay in the far corners of the United States had removed all the veneer of the character’s natural elegance, evidenced by the actor’s own physique du rôle. From the first moment, the protagonist is seen as a tough man, none of the refinement of the title character of the series “Hannibal”, in which his fine features are an important part in the construction of the role. As the main theme of “Salvation” becomes less evanescent and the plot crystallizes, it becomes clear in the introitu, when the three find themselves at a train station – an inexhaustible movie cliché in situations like these –, with Jon had not even been present at the birth of Kresten, which would have been impossible for Mikkelsen’s anti-hero to survive in such a hostile setting (albeit adorned by the rugged beauty of the rocky topography, enhanced by an especially golden sun that bathes the entire landscape in a golden ghostly old man) without making any pressing adaptations to his way of conceiving life. Despite being born far away, Jon is the very incarnation of the American cowboy, rightly appropriating the rudeness of the people of that place, but keeping his Scandinavian coldness. This hybrid personality is what has allowed him to resist, even during the return trip, in which he, his wife and son are subjected to Delarue’s presence in the same cabin. And the antagonist, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, changes the lives of the three right there.

It is from this twist that Levring begins to lead the story, somewhat formulaic, full of so many clichés seen and reviewed in an infinity of similar productions, but still with moves to make Clint Eastwood envious, such is his lack of concern with trials and patrols. . Jon’s courage in standing up to Delarue’s tyranny costs him his freedom, but he’s not the only one suffering the consequences. Furious, the villain inflicts a particularly inhuman punishment on the city, which only people outside the cliques, like the director and Jensen, could afford. It is this degree of perversity that the two impart to the characters of “Salvation”, and Mikkelsen’s fake good guy is not left out. Jon’s interpreter makes use of the moral dubiousness of the environment in which he was inserted to justify his wild behavior, without, however, appealing to anyone’s compassion: the protagonist also turns into a villainous type, an obvious reasoning in one of the final scenes, instant in which the avenged character, unaffected by the savior image that was expected of him, takes what he considers rightfully his, accompanied by Eva Green’s Madelaine, an unconventional muse. A tribute to the best of the western, “A Salvação” has its successes and mistakes, but it has, above all, personality.

Film: The Salvation

Direction: Kristian Levring

Year: 2014

Genres: Westerns/Drama

Note: 9/10