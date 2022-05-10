Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’ reunion: “I remembered the hardest time in life” – Who

+



Cast of Friends and director Ben Winston (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston opened her heart in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, and admitted that the long-awaited reunion of the cast of friendswhich aired last year on HBO, was extremely painful to make.

The actress, who was immortalized in the role of Rachel Green, spoke about the conflicting feelings she had during the recording of the special episode of Friends: The Reunion. She even commented that she had to leave the set several times to compose herself, because she was too emotional, and admitted that the experience was more complicated than she imagined it would be.

“We were very naive, thinking it would be totally fun, to see the sets reconstructed, exactly as they were. Then you arrive and realize that you hadn’t thought about what was happening the last time you set foot there. And it took me by surprise, because it was like ‘Hi past, remember me? Remember how horrible you were? You thought your life was going to be wonderful, then you went through the hardest time of your life?'” she said.

Friends cast in a special episode (Photo: Playback / IMDB)

In the interview, she did not go into detail about the reasons that caused her to feel so much pain. However, it is worth remembering that at the end of friendsin mid-2004, she was already in crisis in her marriage to Brad Pitt, which ended in 2005.

Despite having been moved and having gone through the challenging experience, Jennifer said it was worth rescuing the feelings. “It’s all a blessing if you look at the ups and downs of life that way. And if all of that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be sitting here like the woman I am today,” she explained.

The cast meeting of friends counted on Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmerwho in the series played, respectively, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller.

In the recordings, the stars recalled the good moments of the plot and their relationships over the ten years of success. It is not known effectively, but rumors in the international press point out that the artists received at least US$ 3 million – the equivalent of R$ 15.4 million – to be present on the day.