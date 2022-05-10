Keanu Reeves almost starred in new Sandra Bullock movie in place of Brad Pitt

Lost City has a great cast, with names like Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, among others. The film almost had Keanu Reeves in the role that went to Brad Pitt.

In an interview with ScreenRant ‎, directors Adam and Aaron Nee talked about Brad Pitt’s memorable participation in the adventure. The duo revealed that they were unsure they would be able to get him in the role and had other stars in mind.

‎”I think we thought it would be Keanu Reeves initially, but he was busy with John Wick and then we thought, ‘Brad was always our first choice,’ but we didn’t think that would happen,” said Adam Nee.

“So Sandra Bullock did Bullet Train and he came along. And I love Keanu, he would have been fun too,” the director continued.

More about Lost City

The new film with Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe is described as a remake of 1984’s All for an Emerald.

The plot revolves around a reclusive writer, who needs to promote her latest book with the model that appears on the cover of the novel, played by Channing Tatum. The problem is that they suffer a kidnapping attempt and are taken to the jungle.

In addition to Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, the cast also includes Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuñez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Héctor Aníbal and Thomas Forbes-Johnson.

The Lost City is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, responsible for the comedy Band of Robbers. The screenplay is by Dana Fox, Seth Gordon and Liza Chasin.

Lost City is showing in theaters.