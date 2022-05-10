Kong and Godzilla will be playable starting this Wednesday – JBox

As of this Wednesday (11), kong and Godzilla will be playable in the game Call of Duty: Warzone for a limited time, more precisely until the next 25th.

Operators must have a full Squad of 60 players with Resurgence rules to be successful in Operation Monarch. A short session of Caldera will be marked as the first safe zone, and outside of a twist giant, the rules are simple: be the last team standing.

See the official images:

More details can be found on the official blog of Call of Duty in English. Call of Duty: Warzone it is a battle royale free released in 2020. The franchise began in 2003, set during World War II.

Godzilla vs. kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The groundwork for this film was already being prepared since 2014 with the reboot in Godzilla.

The film recounts the meeting of the two beasts, which originally took place in 1962 in King Kong vs. Godzilla. Directed by Ishiro Honda (1911~1993), the classic was shown in Brazil on TV Record during the 1980s.

Read the movie review Godzilla vs Kong.

Source: press release