News

Kong and Godzilla will be playable starting this Wednesday – JBox

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read

As of this Wednesday (11), kong and Godzilla will be playable in the game Call of Duty: Warzone for a limited time, more precisely until the next 25th.

Operators must have a full Squad of 60 players with Resurgence rules to be successful in Operation Monarch. A short session of Caldera will be marked as the first safe zone, and outside of a twist giant, the rules are simple: be the last team standing.

See the official images:

More details can be found on the official blog of Call of Duty in English. Call of Duty: Warzone it is a battle royale free released in 2020. The franchise began in 2003, set during World War II.

Godzilla vs. kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The groundwork for this film was already being prepared since 2014 with the reboot in Godzilla.

The film recounts the meeting of the two beasts, which originally took place in 1962 in King Kong vs. Godzilla. Directed by Ishiro Honda (1911~1993), the classic was shown in Brazil on TV Record during the 1980s.

Read the movie review Godzilla vs Kong.

Source: press release

Caesar Son

https://blogdaileon.wordpress.com

broadcaster. He is the author of the Daileon Blog and writes a weekly tokusatsu column for the JBox website. In Fortaleza, he presented lectures at events such as Sana and Anime Master between 2013 and 2017. He is a fan of live action productions with special effects, especially the Metal Hero, Ultraman and Kamen Rider franchises. He is a declared admirer of singer Yumi Matsuzawa.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

“The Lost Daughter” triumphs at the Independent Spirit Awards

March 7, 2022

TudoTV: 17 Oscar-nominated 2022 movies available on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus

March 25, 2022

Dean and Sam Winchester’s Parents in Supernatural Prequel Series Cast

March 22, 2022

CIA warns setbacks could lead Putin to use nuclear weapon

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button