Learn how to make pickled carrots and learn about the health benefits of this food

Foz do Iguaçu, May 9, 2022, by Igor Queiroz – Today’s topic in Agro Notícias is orange, it has flavor, is versatile and very nutritious: how about learning to prepare your own? pickled carrots? Raw and bittersweet carrots, the choice of this legume is always nutritionally justified.

Continues after advertising





“What’s up, old man?”, classic catchphrase of the Bugs Bunny, said before enjoying its delicious carrot. In this north, borrowing the initial questioning of the famous rodent mammal from Walt Disney’s universes: what is so important about the carrot and, mainly, about the pickled carrots?

In addition, see also: Learn the best technique to remove mold from white clothes and recover your forgotten garment in the closet

Continues after advertising



The importance of carrots for health

The beneficial effect of carrots on vision is already known. Thus, according to a recent publication by Stella Legnaioli on the eCycle website, this action is justified, above all, in the presence of beta-carotenes and also of vitamin A, or retinol – a name that resembles the retina, doesn’t it?

Continues after advertising





However, fiber, healthy fats, minerals and other vitamins make up the nutritious arsenal of this legume loved by Bugs. The carrot, thus, for all that has already been mentioned, is considered a prebiotic. This means, in practice, that it favors the bacteria that help us in the digestive processes.

Canned raw carrots: how to make it?

Turning now to practice, let’s go step by step. For a tasty and nutritious pickle in carrots, just follow the steps described below. For this, the following ingredients are needed:

1/2 kilo of carrots;

Boiling water;

1/2 spoon of salt;

1 cup of vinegar;

Glass container with lid.

Carrots can still be large or you can also opt for 500 grams of mini carrots, the process is the same. The preparation method is simple. It is enough, initially, to cook the carrots for 20 minutes. The container must, specifically, be sanitized with boiling water before use.

Also check out: How to Wash Suede Boots: Learn to Sanitize Without Ruining the Piece

After this step, add the salt and vinegar to the container. Then the carrots and finally the boiling water. Wait for a day, leaving in an airy environment with low light. The final, and most anticipated, step is to consume.

Sweet and sour pickled carrots

Furthermore, let us now address the sweet and sour pickled carrot. Rich in nutrients and flavor, you don’t need anything too complex. However, the process is very objective and easy to perform. So, the following ingredients are needed:

4 to 6 medium carrots;

1 spoon of salt;

2 tablespoons with honey;

3 tablespoons with ketchup;

1/2 cup of ha with water.

The method of preparation is basic, no secrets. Initially, cut the carrots into small pieces. In a pan, cover with water and add salt.

Cooking continues until the carrot is very soft. After that point, drain all the water, add honey and ketchup and, after starting to boil, add water and leave until the broth thickens.

Therefore, after the entire procedure, just follow the storage steps mentioned above. In conclusion, it is worth remembering the speech of the famous animated rabbit: “What did you think of the recipe for canned carrot, old man?”.

So check it out: How to make Pitanga Pulp? Also Check Out The Benefits Of This Fruit