Lineup: Corinthians will not have Gil, Fagner, Jô and Róger Guedes in the Copa do Brasil; see related | Corinthians

Corinthians will have important absences to face Portuguesa-RJ, in a duel worth a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The match takes place at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, and Timão will have changes in the lineup (see below for list of related players) .

For this game, Corinthians will not have forward Róger Guedes, who complained of pain in his left knee and underwent an image exam, which showed inflammation. The player has already started physical therapy treatment.

Another striker who is out of the game is Jô, who also has pain in his left knee.

Once again, coach Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on the right-back Fagner, who had a sprained right ankle in the draw with Deportivo Cali, last week. The Portuguese Rafael Ramos should start again.

On the other side, on the left side, there will also be a change in relation to the duel against Bragantino, last Sunday, when Bruno Melo was a starter. This time, he wasn’t even listed. Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton are alternatives.

In defense, Gil will be preserved from this match.

1 of 3 Vítor Pereira commands Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Vítor Pereira commands Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The coach Vítor Pereira has been rotating the alvinegro cast a lot in order to keep the team intense. After facing Portuguesa-RJ, Timão will have two games away from home, against Internacional, on Saturday, and Boca Juniors, on Tuesday.

A possible squad for Corinthians has: Cássio (Ivan), Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Raul Gustavo (Robert Renan) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Du Queiroz), Maycon and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Júnior Moraes.

Other absences for this game are the right-back João Pedro (discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh) and the midfielders Luan (pain in the left hip), Paulinho (injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee).

The holders against Bragantino did not have any technical or tactical training this week. They performed regenerative work on Monday and Tuesday.

2 of 3 Maycon and Robson Bambu dispute the ball in Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Maycon and Robson Bambu dispute the ball in Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The other athletes participated this Tuesday in a training of ball possession in a reduced field. Finally, there were repetitions of offensive and defensive dead balls, as well as free kicks and penalties.

Corinthians and Portuguesa-RJ tied in the first leg, in Londrina, by 1 to 1. Another tie takes the decision of the vacancy to penalties. Whoever wins by any score qualifies.

Check out the related Corinthians for this game:

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli Sides: Fabio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos

Fabio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos Defenders: João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson

João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson Midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian

Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian Attackers: Adson, Felipe, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Júnior Moraes and Wesley