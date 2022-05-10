Manchester City agree with Dortmund to sign Haaland

Manchester City confirmed this morning (10) the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who defends Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old will join the English team from July this year.

“Manchester City can confirm that they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dormund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland on 1 July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the club’s final terms with the player,” the club announced via social media. .

Although it has confirmed the negotiation, City has not yet announced the amount agreed with the German team. The English club is now awaiting the definition of the terms of the contract with the young promise to disclose the duration and amounts involved.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will pay the striker’s release clause with Dortmund, worth R$325 million, plus a commission amount. Also according to him, Haaland’s salary will be R$ 2 million a week, “on the same level as De Bruyne”.

The striker began his career in teams in Norway and passed through RB Salzburg, from Austria, before arriving at the German club in January 2020. For Borussia Dortmund, he has scored 85 goals and 23 assists in 88 matches played.

Haaland has a contract with the Germany team until June 30 this year. Its market value is estimated at more than BRL 800 million, according to the specialized website ‘Transfermarkt’.