Mané scores, Liverpool turn on Aston Villa and put pressure on City

Liverpool suffered, but beat Aston Villa 2-1, today, at Villa Park, in a delayed game for the 33rd round of the Premier League. With the victory away from home, the Reds equal the score of leaders Manchester City.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for Aston Villa three minutes into the first half. Matip left everything the same for Liverpool in the five minutes of the opening period. Mané, with a header, decreed the victory for the Reds at 19 of the second half.

With the result, Liverpool reaches the same 86 points as leaders Manchester City and remains alive in the fight for the English title. Jurgen Kloop’s team are now rooting for a Citizens stumble tomorrow, away from home, against Wolverhampton.

Liverpool return to the field this Saturday, at 12:45 (GMT), to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Aston Villa plays on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT), against Crystal Palace for the English.

Two goals in five minutes

The match between Aston Villa and Liverpool started electrifying, with two goals in just five minutes. Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for the hosts at 3 minutes. Digne crossed on the left, Tsimikas ran into Watkins and Matip and the ball was left for the Brazilian to head. Alisson saved the first, but did not avoid Douglas Luiz’s goal on the rebound.

Liverpool responded and left everything the same two minutes later. Alexander-Arnold crossed on the right and after confusion in the area Matip had the leftovers and pushed towards the back of the goal.

Not like that, Allison

Image: Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Goalkeeper Alisson made a bizarre mistake in the first half of the game. In the 21st minute, the Brazilian received a retreat from Fabinho, played badly and handed the ball to Watkins. Alisson, however, recovered in time to cut the attacker’s bid.

Fabinho injured

Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Brazilian Fabinho left the field in the 29th minute of the first half. The player took his hand to the back of his left leg during a sprint towards his backcourt. Henderson came on in place of the Reds’ number 3.

There and here

The match continued at a strong pace, with Liverpool with more possession of the ball and Aston Villa taking advantage of speed plays and betting on high scoring. In all, there were 14 submissions in the initial stage, six from the home team and eight from the Reds.

But it was Liverpool who came closest to the second goal. In the 31st minute of the first half, Keita found Luis Díaz in the center, who played for Mané to push to the back of the net. The arbitration, however, pointed out Portuguese impediment.

At 33, Keita wasted another good chance for Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold, on the right, crossed the trail, found Keita completely free in the middle, but shirt 8 broke through.

daring coutinho

Increasingly free with the Aston Villa shirt, Brazilian Philippe Coutinho gave work to the duo Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk over the ninety minutes.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, the midfielder gave Arnold a hat in a beautiful individual move down the left. Next, Coutinho scored with Digne and submitted a cross. The ball went over Alisson’s goal.

In the second stage, Philippe Coutinho applied a pen to Van Dijk and set off at speed along the side of the field. The Brazilian, however, slipped when stepping into the penalty area and wasted the shot.

Mané turns

In a more truncated second half, Liverpool reached the turning point in the 19th minute. After a throw-in, Douglas Luiz lost the ball in the center of the field; Diogo Jota launched Luis Díaz down the left, who invaded the area and crossed in the measure for Mané to head and make it 2-1 for Liverpool.

Pressure

Mané’s goal did not slow the pace of the match, and Aston Villa almost reached the equalizer in the 40th minute of the second half. Ings received a cross from Buendía on the right and sent it under goalkeeper Alisson. The striker, however, was offside when he received the ball and the goal was invalidated by the linesman.