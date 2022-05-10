Mean Girls | Amanda Seyfried recalls harassment after film

Amanda Seyfried revealed to have suffered harassment from fans after starring Mean Girls. In an interview with Marie Claire, she said that many people, especially younger men, addressed her in reference to the scene in which her character, Karen, makes a weather forecast while squeezing her own breasts.

“I always felt that was a little gross. I was, I don’t know, 18 years old. It was just gross.“, said the star, who added that this type of harassment was instrumental in her deciding to live not in Los Angeles or New York, but on a farm in the US countryside.

“I think being very famous at a young age sucks.“, he defined. “It makes you feel very insecure in the world. I see very young actors who have to have a security team, and an assistant, and have their world turned upside down. It’s stressful, so I ran away. I thought, ‘Let’s do it. the opposite of that'”.

Mean Girls was released in 2004, telling the story of an initially naive young woman (Lindsay Lohan) who gets involved with the venomous group of popular girls at his high school, formed by Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Seyfried.

The film was a box office and critical success, grossing over $130 million worldwide, and became something of a cult classic.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.