Medical treatment outside the club causes friction between Grêmio and Ferreira, who will undergo surgery | Guild

Once again, the relationship between Grêmio and Ferreira takes on a conflicting character. Away from activities, the striker generated discomfort internally in the medical department because of the option to undergo treatment outside the club, with stem cells. Tricolor even published an official note on the subject this Tuesday and informed that the striker will have to undergo a surgery to correct an inguinal hernia.

The Grêmio note says that the problem was detected in recent days in new image exams. Grêmio says that this picture was not found in any exam or procedure carried out within the club previously. The recovery period was not informed.

The discomfort behind the scenes was made public by medical director Ciro Simoni in an interview with Correio do Povo. In the demonstration to the newspaper, Simoni criticized the player’s choice for treatment with stem cells, considered experimental, and said that Ferreira was “at his own risk”.

Ferreira’s staff preferred not to comment on the situation and awaits the positioning of the gaucho club. Last week, the ge heard that Grêmio had authorized the treatment, although the decision not to use Grêmio’s structure caused discomfort.

1 of 1 Ferreira, Grêmio forward — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Ferreira, Grêmio striker — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Ferreira has not acted since April 15th and has no deadline to return. On the player’s side, the claim is that the striker’s muscle injury in February was more serious than the one diagnosed by the club. And that pain continues to bother him to this day.

When he was already training with the ball and was close to returning, Ferreira underwent an image exam with the doctor Luiz Felipe Carvalho, who currently conducts stem cell treatment. Three days before the classic Gre-Nal of the semifinal of Gauchão, the doctor detected that the injury was still not completely healed. The pains occurred at the insertion of the adductor muscle.

This was crucial for the player’s decision to undergo treatment outside Grêmio. Additionally, Ferreira reacted well to using stem cells to recover from plantar fasciitis, before breaking out in the transition team, and the knee injury he sustained last year. The successful treatment of Inter midfielder Rodrigo Dourado is another example cited to justify the choice.

It’s not the first time that Ferreira and Grêmio are on a collision course. In March 2020, the attacker’s staff filed a lawsuit in the Labor Court asking for the termination of the contract. The allegation was that the player was under pressure and constraints to renew the contract.

In the Serie B dispute only, Grêmio has the shortest schedule since 2005

Ferreira and Grêmio reached an agreement, and the process was extinguished. In August 2021, however, the player was once again the center of controversy over a possible unilateral transfer to Atlanta United, from the MLS. The deal did not materialize, and Ferreira ended up staying at Grêmio.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old had his contract renewed, winning the club’s number 10 shirt and status as the main player in the Serie B rebuilding campaign. goals scored.

Check the Guild Score

“Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, through its Medical Department, clarifies that it does not adopt, in its technical staff and/or professional athletes, experimental therapies (PRP, stem cells), in accordance with resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine about this practice.

The Club guides its professionals in this regard, but respects patients’ individual right to choose, monitoring them permanently.

Regarding the athlete Ferreira, the evolution of the clinical picture in recent days led to the performance of new imaging tests, which detected the presence of a right inguinal hernia, with the need for surgical correction.

The Grêmio also communicates the inexistence of such a situation in any of the previous imaging evaluations and/or internal clinical procedures to which the athlete has been submitted, with conservative treatment.