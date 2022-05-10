More than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers remain at the Azovstal complex in Mariupol – News

“More than a thousand” Ukrainian soldiers, including hundreds of wounded, remain at the Azovstal steelworks, surrounded by Russian troops in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told AFP.

“There are seriously injured people who need an urgent evacuation operation,” added Vereshchuk. She said the situation is getting worse every day at the steelworks, the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian army in Mariupol, a city on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov devastated by the bombings.

Vereshchuk denied information released by regional authorities that civilians were still at the factory.

“It’s not true,” he said. The commander of the Azov battalion, a unit that defends the steelworks, “officially declared to the government authorities and a UN representative that there are no civilians, no women, children or elderly people in Azovstal,” he said.





At the moment, the Ukrainian authorities are working to find the best way to evacuate the wounded, health workers and military chaplains. Kiev hopes to receive help from international organizations and the Turkish government.

“Medical teams want to go out with the injured because they must accompany them if any humanitarian corridors are opened at the steel mill,” said the deputy premier.

According to Ukrainian authorities’ calculations, such an operation will take at least a week due to the number of wounded who need to be transported on a stretcher, Vereshchuk said.





She also confirmed that Turkey is working with Ukraine on the operation and has not ruled out the possibility of evacuation by sea, thanks to a boat chartered by Ankara and which has medical infrastructure.

Ukraine particularly wants to ensure that Russia does not start shooting during the withdrawal, according to Vereshchuk.

“We need written guarantees, and that’s what we’re trying to get,” he added.



