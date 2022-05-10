Technology

More Ubisoft Games for Xbox Game Pass? A new clue might suggest this

As the vast majority of you know, the subscription service from the renowned French company, Ubisoft+, will come to Xbox sooner or later, although we don’t know if it will make it to Xbox Game Pass as well. At the moment, this seems an unlikely move, although several hints over the past few months may have suggested that Ubisoft+ could be included in Game Pass in the not-too-distant future, just as EA Play already was, which has been integrated into Xbox Game Pass before. to join Microsoft’s successful subscription service.

At this point, it has already been confirmed that new Ubisoft games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, which seems to indicate that the French company could be testing the ground. On the other hand, a few days ago there was a strange confusion where the official Instagram account of Ubisoft Netherlands assured a user of the arrival of Ubisoft+ to Game Pass, although it seems that finally these words did not refer to the subscription service Redmond, but to the Xbox. So, in light of everything that’s happened, it now looks like we might have new clues about more Ubisoft games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

In addition to the confirmed Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Editionit looks like new Ubisoft games could end up making their way to Xbox Game Pass, as if we look closely at the latest update from Xbox Insidersthe following is confirmed: « Improved search results for titles from Game Pass for PC, including those from EA Play and Ubisoft.”

Of course, in addition to improving these companies’ game finder, this could be a small clue about the arrival of more Ubisoft games on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft wants to know if gamers then interested in Ubisoft games with this survey.

