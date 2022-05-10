National team call-up: what to expect from Tite’s penultimate list before the Qatar World Cup | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite will make the penultimate call-up of the Brazilian men’s team on Wednesday morning before closing the final list of players who will compete in the World Cup in Qatar, at the end of the year. At 10 am, at the CBF headquarters, the 26 athletes chosen for the friendlies against South Korea, Japan and Argentina will be announced.

Matches will be played on June 2, 6 and 11 in Seoul, Tokyo and Melbourne, respectively.

The call-up of the Brazilian team and the press conference of coach Tite, which will follow, will be broadcast live on ge

After these friendlies, Brazil will have just one more FIFA date ahead of them before the Cup. It will be in September, when the Selection will face Argentina (in a suspended game from the Qualifiers) and possibly Mexico, in a friendly.

Thus, the call of this Wednesday is of great importance and should help to funnel competition for vacancies. If, on the one hand, there are practically guaranteed names in Qatar, on the other hand, there are still open disputes in different sectors. Check below for a position-by-position overview and what to expect from this Wednesday’s call-up.

This is one of the positions where it is difficult to have surprises until the Worlds, except, of course, in cases of injury. Alissonfrom Liverpool, Edersonfrom Manchester City, and Wevertonfrom Palmeiras, are names already consolidated in the national team and who participated in the entire World Cup cycle.

Although Éderson was chosen in the final phase of the Copa América last year, Alisson has started seven of the last nine games for the Seleção and has one step ahead to reach his second consecutive World Cup title.The. Although well evaluated, Weverton runs out of contention.

Everson, from Atlético-MG, is an alternative for the position and was in the last games, after cutting Ederson. Another highly rated one is saintsfrom Flamengo, but he is injured.

Another sector that has a well-established trio. Players most often called up by Tite since he took over the national team in 2016, marquinhos and Thiago Silva should be present once again on this Wednesday’s list, accompanied by Éder Militão. Of irregular performance in recent times, the young Real Madrid defender has not been out of a canary list since 2020.

There is, however, an open dispute for the fourth spot in the sector. Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, has been called up in the last three calls, but has not yet debuted with hopscotch. He is in good form for the English club, scored against West Ham – his fourth in the Premier League – last week and started practically the entire season.

One of his main competitors is Philip, from Atletico Madrid. He was chosen by Tite in March, when Gabriel Magalhães asked to be released from the Selection to accompany the birth of his daughter. Although he is not always a regular for the Spanish club, the 32-year-old defender has been playing frequently.

Ninofrom Fluminense, and Leo Ortizfrom Bragantino, are names that also please the national team’s coaching staff, but they are out of the loop in the dispute.

Absent in the last call-up due to an injury, Alex Sandro, from Juventus, should be called up again to the left side. The Juventus player is no longer an absolute starter at the club.

Competition, however, is not easy. Guilherme Arana pleases coach Tite a lot and continues well at Atlético-MG. Who also has a chance is Alex Tellesfrom Manchester United, who was present in the last two calls-up.

Renan Lodi, from Atlético de Madrid, was out of the squad in January for taking the Covid-19 vaccine late and was also not called up in March, but it cannot be ruled out. It’s against him that today he’s almost in a forward line in Simeone’s team – left lane now occupied mainly by forward Vini Jr.

On the right side, Danilo, from Juventus, is one of Tite’s trusted names. Versatile, he plays in different positions for the Italian club, as a defensive midfielder and defender, and in the national team he has the status of a full-back. He was rested in Juve’s last game to play in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

Daniel Alveswho turned 39 last week, continues to play for Barcelona and is prestigious with Tite and assistants, having been called up in the last two calls. Emerson Royalfrom Tottenham, lost points when he was sent off in the chance he had in January, against Ecuador, but he also remains in the race and has a good first season at Tottenham.

Champions League Finalists, casemirofrom Real Madrid, and Fabinhofrom Liverpool, will only be out of the squad (and also from the Cup) if there is a big surprise.

Who is also consolidated in the Selection is Fredwho missed a few Manchester United games in April due to a hip injury, but has now recovered.

Living a great phase since arriving at Newcastle, at the beginning of the year, Bruno Guimarães is another one that has a certain presence on Tite’s list. The 24-year-old assisted in Brazil’s last three games and also scored his first with hopscotch in the duel against Bolivia in March. Just like him, Lucas Paquetáfrom Lyon, is still on the rise at the club and in the national team and will be one of the 26 called up.

In parallel to these names already affirmed in the Canarinho group, there are others who still dream of a spot in these friendlies and also in Qatar. Arthurfrom Juventus, was remembered by Tite again in March and is still in the fight.

Gerson, in turn, was left out of the last list, but is in great form for Olympique de Marseille, having participated in ten goals in the 13 games he has played for the club since his last call-up. However, last Sunday, the midfielder felt pain in his right leg and had to be replaced shortly after hitting the net.

Trusted Name of Tite, Philippe Coutinho has been on the manager’s last three rosters, but hasn’t scored or assisted for Aston Villa since his last call-up. He was on the bench in this last match for the English team and saw his replacement, Argentine Emiliano Buendia, be the highlight of Aston Villa’s victory. Coutinho played just over 10 minutes.

An always expected – and possible – novelty this Wednesday is Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras midfielder who is going through an extraordinary phase. He has already received public praise from Tite, but has never been called up to the Selection. Everton Ribeiro and Claudinhowho have already been called up to the Selection in the past, run out of the fray.

Despite the performance that remains on national and South American soil, Veiga’s short and unfavorable time for testing until the Worlds weighs against Veiga. But it will depend on the assessment of the projection of Tite and the commission on Coutinho, who returned well to England and had a slight drop in the last matches. The fact is that the technical commission discusses a lot about Veiga’s possible first chance.

Undoubtedly, one of the sectors with the most competition in the Selection, with around ten athletes with real chances of going to Qatar. The likely expansion of the squad for the Cup, from 23 to 26 names, should help Tite in his puzzle, which has Neymar as one of the few guaranteed.

Cut from last call-up after being diagnosed with Covid-19, little raphinhafrom Leeds United, should reappear in this Wednesday’s call-up, as well as Gabriel Jesus. The striker has regained good form at Manchester City, with goals, assists and starters in decisive games. He also earns points for his versatility, as he can play open on both sides or more centrally, as a centre-forward. How he’s been playing in the last few games with Guardiola.

Another one that is on the rise and should be called is rodrygo, Real Madrid hero in qualifying for the Champions League final. His teammate from Real Madrid, Vini Jr also enjoys prestige with Tite and is evolving in the Selection after a season in great shape in Madrid.

After a period of absence, richarlison returned to the canarinho team in March, with three goals in two games. This time, however, the Everton striker, from England, will have competition from Matheus Cunha, who was injured in the last call-up. On Sunday, he conceded the penalty that resulted in Atletico Madrid’s victory in the derby against Real.

A question of the summons is Antony. The young Ajax player gained space in the Selection with good performances, personality and participation in goals, but he has not played for his team since March 20, due to an ankle injury he suffered on the 29th of the same month, in action for the Selection. in La Paz in the 5-0 defeat of Bolivia.

Gabriel Martinelli, from Arsenal, debuted with hopscotch in March and is one of the alternatives for the position. Over the weekend, he made another good move and reached his fifth assist in 26 matches this season in the Premier League.