New Land Rover Range Rover Sport launched with 510 hp hybrid engine

A model that mixes luxury and sportiness, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport of new generation has been officially revealed. The third generation of the model is even inspired by the conventional range roverbut it has more rounded lines and a more traditional taillight than its brother.

This look also had aerodynamic benefits, as the car achieved 0.29 drag, a good number for being a large SUV. In addition to aerodynamic efficiency, the Range Rover Sport wants to be efficient in the engine, as it has a plug-in hybrid engine of 510 hp or 440 hp, and will have a 100% electric version in 2024.

However, combustion-only engines were not abandoned by the model. The most powerful of them is the 530 hp biturbo V8, which does 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. There are also gasoline engines with a light hybrid system of 360 hp and 400 hp, in addition to diesel options also with a light hybrid system of 250 hp, 300 hp and 350 hp.

modern luxury

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2023 Image: Disclosure

Inside, the new Range Rover Sport has a large 13.1-inch center screen and 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster. The car has Alexa artificial intelligence included and can receive voice commands. The sound system has 29 speakers, four of which are in the headrest and have active noise cancellation, which neutralizes outside noises.

Autonomous emergency systems are also present in the model, which is capable of fully braking the car, detecting pedestrians and objects on the road even in the dark, keeping the vehicle in the lane, in addition to adaptive cruise control.

In England, the Range Rover Sport will be sold in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography versions. Prices start at £79,215, around R$500,000 in a direct conversion, excluding taxes and import costs, according to the current exchange rate for the two currencies.